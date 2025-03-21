Crawley Town's returning boss Scott Lindsey doesn't see MK Dons move as a mistake but says he is a 'better manager' for the experience

Scott Lindsey says his experience at MK Dons has made him a better manager and sees it as ‘a big learning period’.

Lindsey left the Reds in October to take over MK Dons but after just five months, he was sacked following a run of poor results.

And on Thursday night, he was appointed for a second spell at the Broadfield Stadium following Rob Elliot’s departure on Wednesday.

Lindsey is a hero at Crawley for what he achieved last season and fans were gutted when he left in October.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey doing press on his return to the club | Picture: Mark Dunford

But when it was announced he had returned, fans rejoiced. Lindsey said being back ‘just felt like home’ but does he see the mover to Stadium MK as a mistake?

“No, I don't see it as a mistake. I see it as a big learning period for me,” he said. "I had my reasons why I left [Crawley Town], which I don't really want to discuss now because I feel that that's in the past.

"I felt it was the right thing for me at the time. Was it the right thing in the long run? Probably not, but I think that I'm a better manager for it. I think I've reflected really well on my experience at MK, which I think is going to make me a better manager moving forward. So, box ticked.

“Did it work out? No. But it's probably made me a better manager.”

Reds host Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium tomorrow as they look to pull off a great escape and survive in League One.