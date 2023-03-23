Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are two points clear of Hartlepool United following the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Crawley Town's survival fate given a rosier outlook by data experts - here's how many points Crawley, Rochdale, Colchester United, Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United are expected to get - picture gallery

Things are looking more positive for Crawley Town right now.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:22 GMT

Two wins and a draw in the last three games gives them a slender two point cushion on Hartlepool United and still with a game in hand.

There is work still to do of course before Football League status is preserved.

But data experts now think they are eight per cent more likely to stay up following the last three games.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Reds news, here.

Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5%

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+26)

Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5% Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29%

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+21)

Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29% Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46% Photo: Stu Forster

Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50%

4. Northampton Town - 80pts (+19)

Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton

