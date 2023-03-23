Things are looking more positive for Crawley Town right now.

Two wins and a draw in the last three games gives them a slender two point cushion on Hartlepool United and still with a game in hand.

There is work still to do of course before Football League status is preserved.

But data experts now think they are eight per cent more likely to stay up following the last three games.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 88pts (+26) Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5% Photo: Pete Norton:

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+21) Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29% Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46% Photo: Stu Forster

4 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+19) Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton