Crawley vs Crystal Palace: Premier League class shows on the night but 'plenty of positives' for Reds ahead of League Two campaign

Crystal Palace brought a star-studded line-up to the Broadfield Stadium, as Crawley Town’s final pre-season friendly ended in defeat. Here’s journalism student Will Charlton’s tactical breakdown from the match.

Crawley hosted the FA Cup champions, Crystal Palace, in their final pre-season game before the Reds’ league campaign starts next weekend.

Despite the game ending in a 3-0 defeat for Scott Lindsey’s side, there were many positives to take, with Crawley playing some brilliant football at times.

Crawley started in their usual set-up, with Conroy the centre of a back 3, with Barker to the right of him, and Flint on the left.

Jay Williams sat in front of the back 3, giving assurance and dropping in when needed to, with Kyle Scott also dropping deep, supporting Williams.

Harry Forster occupied the left flank, with McKirdy opposite to him, both playing very high and wide when in possession.

Gavan Holohan and Reece Brown got high up the pitch, supporting Kabongo Tshimanga, essentially playing as number 10s at some points when Crawley were on the ball. However, Brown especially covered the wide areas when the wide-men got forward and left gaps.

Lindsey wanted his side to be entertaining to watch and to hurt teams, and the way he set his team up against a Premier League outfit showed his side will be more than capable of exploiting teams in League Two.

Crawley were patient on the ball and tried not to force the ball forwards, instead waiting for gaps to appear in the opposition defence.

When a gap appeared, Crawley’s attacking five of Tshimanga, Forster McKirdy, Holohan and Brown sprang into action, with Forster, McKirdy and even Holohan making runs past defenders, looking to receive the ball.

Tshimanga’s job was to hold up the ball, which he did exceptionally, given that he was against defenders with international caps. Kabby would back into defenders and lay the ball to a teammate on occasions, but also showed his speed when running in behind.

Another pattern noticed during pre-season was the forward runs from the centre-backs. When Dion Conroy received the ball, or Scott dropped deep, if one of Barker and Flint saw a gap in the Palace defence, they would run from deep, which either distracted the defender who focused on marking the run, leaving a winger free for a pass, or it gave a chance for the ball to be played over the backline to their run.

With entertainment at its finest on the ball, it is important that Lindsey’s side manages their times off the ball well.

Palace looked very threatening when they turned over the ball and counter-attacked Crawley, leaving the Reds vulnerable at times. However, it is hard to pass judgment with Palace being known for their counter-attacking prowess, which ultimately led them to FA Cup glory.

Despite very few rushed passes or nervy moments at the back, Crawley looked strong and compact in their defensive work. Scott and Williams broke up play well, and the three centre-halves were strong and battled well against a physical Palace side.

It is clear to see that every player will battle for every ball when they put on that Crawley shirt, even the players who may not look physically powerful.

Crawley do operate a counter-press, which is extremely effective when used at the right times, something that is so key in the way Lindsey looks to manage. When the counter-press does not work, Crawley’s athletic midfielders are a huge help, tracking back and supporting their defence.

With the team playing the right kind of football, and the squad gelling quickly, the club is certainly looking at an entertaining season.