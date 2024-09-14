In the starting eleven for the first time is striker Will Swan – who signed for the Reds from Mansfield Town.

Swan started his career at Nottingham Forest and made two first team appearances. He time at Forest included loan spells at Truro City and the Stags.

He comes in for Cameron Bragg and partners Rushian Hepburn-Murphy up front.

Bradley Ibrahim – formerly an Arsenal players – is on the bench as he appears in the Crawley squad for the first time.

The midfielder joined on a season-long loan from German side Hertha Berlin.

Jojo Wollacott is in goal after returning from international duty with Ghana.

His counterpart is former Reds hero Corey Addai who left Crawley for Stockport after helping Soctt Lindsey’s side reach League One via the play-offs.

Here are the starting line-ups in full:

Crawley: J. Wollacott; J. Flint, J. Mukena; T. Mullarkey; J. Kelly; M. Anderson; J. Williams (c); Panutche Camara; R. Darcy; R. Hepburn-Murphy; W. Swan

Subs: A. Adeyemo; C. Barker; E. Beach; C. Bragg; B. Ibrahim; R. Khaleel; Junior Quitirna

Stockport: C. Addai; I. Touray; E. Pye; F. Horsfall; T. Onyango; O. Norwood; C. Camps; K. Wootton; W. Collar; T. Adaramola; L. Barry

Subs: I. Olaofe; C. Connolly; J. Diamond; J. Fevrier; B. Hinchliffe; O. Bailey; N. Powell

