Crawley Wasps' name is no more as team become Haywards Heath Women

For Crawley Wasps, read Haywards Heath Town Women.

By Football reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 07:44 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 08:13 BST

The Wasps’ name will be no more following a decision for the team to be taken under the wing of the Blues, and their new name has now been confirmed.

The move has upset some of those who were previously involved with the Wasps, but Haywards Heath say they hope it can spark a new era of success for the team.

A statement said: “A new era begins for the club as we take on the name of Haywards Heath Town Women. While many memories have been made in yellow and black, we aim to make more in blue and white.

The Wasps' name and yellow and black colours are no more - the team have been renamed Haywards Heath Women (Picture: Ben Davidson Photography – www.bendavidsonphotography.com)The Wasps' name and yellow and black colours are no more - the team have been renamed Haywards Heath Women (Picture: Ben Davidson Photography – www.bendavidsonphotography.com)
"The club looks to build on an unfortunate season when the club have been relegated to fourth tier of women’s football and we will be doing everything to restore the third tier status as soon as possible.

"We will be changing both Twitter and Instagram accounts into the HHTFC branding but we will be keeping previous Wasps posts to savour memories of those who got us here.

"Fans of Crawley Wasps are urged to continue their support of the team and will be welcomed to Hanbury Park with open arms, not to mention the fact that we want to see more fans of women’s football in Haywards Heath and a stable home for the team will be able to bring this.

"The process of finding a new manager is under way and we hope to give fans news soon. In the meantime we will be working hard behind the scenes to find the right appointment.”

It was announced in February the Wasps would play at Hanbury and both clubs’ boards would merge.

