Crawley's Gareth Southgate in line for management return after 'applying' for international job, acorrding to reports

Gareth Southgate looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Former England boss and Crawley schoolboy Gareth Southgate is in line for a shock return to management, according to reports.

According to Polish daily newspaper Przeglad Sportowy, Southgate has now submitted an application and is a surprise to become Poland’s new head coach.

Poland are looking for a new head coach following Michal Probierz’s resignation last week.

Mail Online reported: “The report, however, claims Southgate would have to more than halve his £5million-a-year wages he received as England manager to take charge. Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza has also reportedly spoke in favour of a appointing a Polish candidate, with Jan Urban, Jacek Magiera, Adam Nawałka and Jerzy Brzeczek listed as likely contenders.

“Reports have claimed all-time World Cup top goalscorer Miroslav Klose, Nenad Bjelica, Carlos Queiroz and Winfried Schafer are other potential candidates.”

Southgate, who grew up in the town and went to Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, was knighted in the 2025 New Year’s Honours list for his impact on English football during his eight-year stint as the national team manager.

Southgate inherited the side after Sam Allardyce’s one game in charge and made an immediate impact, guiding his side to the Word Cup semi final in Russia – their best World Cup performance since 1990.

They came agonisingly close to winning the Euros in the Covid-delayed 2020 final, losing on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

His tenure finish after a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final but confirmed his place as one of England’s most successful managers.