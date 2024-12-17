Crawley's Gareth Southgate to receive knighthood in New Year's Honours

One of Crawley’s favourite sons is expected to be knighted in the New Year’s Honours.

Gareth Southgate, who grew up in the town and went to Hazelwick and Pound Hill Juniors, will be recognised for his impact on English football during his eight-year stint as the national team manager.

Southgate inherited the side after Sam Allardyce’s one game in charge and made an immediate impact, guiding his side to the Word Cup semi final in Russia – their best World Cup performance since 1990.

They came agonisingly close to winning the Euros in the Covid-delayed 2020 final, losing on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

His tenure finish after a 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final but confirmed his place as one of England’s most successful managers.

SussexWorld senior editor Mark Dunford said: “Ever since Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018, we, along with lots of people including the Spotted Crawley Facebook page, called for a statue. Yes it’s hyperbolic, but this man’s achievements need marking.

"And we are now delighted to see him given this honour. Southgate was a brilliant England manager but it wasn’t just the impact he had on the pitch, it’s what he did for the English team off the pitch which was so important.

"Congratulations Sir Gareth, we salute you.”