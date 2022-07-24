Crawley's Kevin Betsy expecting more from new signings after final pre-season game provided harsh lesson

The Reds’ unbeaten pre-season steak came to an end on Saturday (July 23) after three costly defensive errors.

Speaking after the game, Betsy said: “Ideally, everyone wants to go unbeaten in pre-season but there’s so many more elements to these kinds of games.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re going to have a little bit of turbulence now but we know what we need to do for the league and we will be ready.”

Manager Kevin Betsy hailed Crawley Town after their excellent pre-season draw at Hearts. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Aldershot went ahead in the first minute when a defensive mistake from Dion Conroy gave the home side an easy chance.

Their two other goals, including the 87th minute winner, also came from Crawley’s defensive errors.

"It seems like we need to be a bit more defensively disciplined,” said Betsy, who has put an emphasis on possession since joining the Reds this summer.

"But sometimes it’s not about the defence. It’s our play in possession and today three of their goals came from how we tried to build the attack.

“If we’re going to play in this style, you must be so good in attack building execution.

"Half a second too late or a loose first touch and the opposition will capitalise. That’s where the individual technical quality comes into play.”

Crawley’s squad to face Aldershot featured a number of their new signings.

Tobi Omole, Conroy, Dom Telford and Travis Johnson all started whilst Moe Shubbar, Corey Addai, Ben Wells and Jayden Davis took to the bench.

However, despite their inclusion, it wasn’t enough to make their sixth and final pre-season game a positive one.

"It’s exciting to see them,” Betsy said.

"But they need to do more.

"Whilst today is about getting minutes and fitness, we’ve got a competitive squad so when you get your chance you need to produce.

"They’re good players and there were some good moments but we need more.”

Betsy will take positives from the performance of Ashley Nadesan, one of Crawley’s star players from last season.

A goal down approaching the 30-minute mark, the forward pounced on a loose ball and nestled home an equaliser.

Six minutes into the second half, Crawley’s possession playstyle ended with Nadesan assisting Trialist A to put them 2-1 up.

Nadesan said: “That’s what we’ve been working on all pre-season.

"Building up play, breaking the lines and finding the forwards quickly.”

Trialist A’s goal was a tremendous strike from outside the box following Crawley’s clever passage of play.

Having been with the club all summer, the illusive character could be the latest part of the clubs already hectic transfer window.

Betsy said: “He’s been doing well in training and matches.

"We know what he can bring and hopefully we can get him signed very soon.”

Ten players have already signed for the Reds this summer, including Dom Telford, who finished the 2021/22 season as League Two’s top scorer.

"Obviously it’s a massive signing for us,” said Nadesan.

"When you have a player like that you need to play up to it. We know what he can do from last season so hopefully he can do the same and get us up the table.”

WAGMI United, Crawley’s new owners are doing all they can to turn the club into one of the best sides in League Two.

Ten signings, new sponsors and the appointment of Betsy has proved that.

But whether they can prove it in Leaguer Two this season is a different story.

On July 30, Crawley will kick their 2022/23 season off against Carlisle United.

As a former Carlisle player, Nadesan said: “It will be good to see some familiar faces, but we are going there for one thing and that’s three points.

"The fitness is done now, it’s more about tactics and seeing what we can do.

“We want to give the gaffer a headache picking the starting 11.”