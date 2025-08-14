Crewe Alexandra v Crawley Town preview: Watch Scott Lindsey's full press conference ahead of League Two clash
Crawley Town travel to League Two leaders Crewe on Saturday looking to record their first win of the season.
Reds have lost two out of two league games so far while Crewe are top-of-the-table after two impressive wins.
We caught up with Reds boss Scott Lindsey ahead of the game.
He talked about how impressed he is with Crewe and the job Lee Bell has done there and how his side are improving despite the results.
He also gave an update on the injury list and how he wants to strengthen the squad further.
You can watch the full press conference in the video at the top of this page.