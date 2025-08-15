Crewe Alexandra v Crawley Town: Railwaymen are 'stronger now than the team we played at Wembley', says Lindsey

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey believes Crewe Alexandra are a better side than the one Reds faced in the Play-off final in 2024.

Lindsey masterminded a 2-0 win that memorable day but since then he believes Crewe boss Lee Bell has assembled a very good squad.

Table toppers The Railwaymen have had a brilliant start to the season, winning two out of two in the league, beating Salford City and Accrington Stanley.

Crawley on the other hand are currently bottom having lost their two games.

Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Lindsey said: “I think that we're coming up against a really good side. You could argue whether Lee's assembled a team that are probably stronger than the team that played against us at Wembley.

“I'll speak to him after the game, he might disagree with that, I don't know, but I think looking at them, they look stronger now than the team we played at Wembley.

“We know it's going to be a tough game.”

When it comes to season predictions, just like Crawley, pundits never fancy Crewe to do anything and Lindsey feels an affinity with that.

“What I like about Crewe is that, again, when you listen to a lot of the media platforms, they talk about kind of predictions of where a team should finish,” said Lindsey. “Crewe are always down the bottom end in everyone's predictions. And, similar to us in many ways, you know what I mean?

“And they always do well, you know what I mean?

“I know probably last season was a bit of a quieter season for him, but I'll back them to be around it again, I really do, because I think he's a very good manager.”

We all know Lindsey is meticulous in his preparation for games and Crewe has been no different - and he likes what he sees.

“Having watched them, they're a really, really competitive team,” he said. “They can play but work extremely hard for one another.

“They're very aggressive on the press. They land on second balls. They'll put ball after ball in your box.

They create a lot, you know, and it's going to be a tough game.

“But it's one that we relish and we look forward to because we need to win a game, right?

“We need to win a game, and why not beat the team that are at the top?”