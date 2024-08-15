Crowborough Athletic FC secure extended sponsorship from Dandara

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the Euros spirits in full swing, Crowborough Athletic Football Club (“CAFC”) has teamed up with local housebuilder Dandara as it has renewed their sponsorship agreement for another season.

The additional sponsorship for a third season will see the team continuing to wear a home kit represented by the housebuilder, as well as the addition of branded pitch-side banners.

CAFC’s home ground, the Crowborough Community Stadium, is located just a short distance away from Dandara’s latest developments of new homes at Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields, in Crowborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season CAFC finished third in the Southern Combination Football League and also reached the League Cup Final. The sponsorship extension will result in the Dandara name continuing to be associated with the club’s new venture.

Dandara sponsors Crowborough FC.

Phil Tibutt, Chairman of CAFC, commented: “With the recent Euro matches, we have seen just how unifying football can be, and how the sport is truly the pride of the nation. Whilst bringing local communities together, it also aids the development of our sporting youth.

"Dandara’s continued sponsorship of our first team demonstrates that important relationship between our Community Club and its local businesses. It enables our club to provide our players and supporters with a first class experience.”

Amy Wells, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara, adds: “In the last two years, we have seen just how important local sports clubs are with the local community, so it is brilliant to be able to offer our support to CAFA once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With our new homes in the area, we hope through our sponsorship, it will continue to encourage the residents to find out more about what CAFC can offer the whole family, be it playing in a youth team or supporting the first team in the Community Stadium. We wish CAFC and particularly the first team the best of luck in the forthcoming season”.

Dandara’s Pearmain Place development is located just 0.2 miles away from the Crowborough Community Football Stadium where a collection of three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes are available. Prices start from £480,000 for a three bedroom detached home.

Also located just under two miles from the stadium is Dandara’s Braeburn Fields, where a collection of three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes are available. Prices start from £435,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached home.

To find out more about Pearmain Place, Braeburn Fields or Dandara, call 01892 349 097 or visit us at www.dandara.com.