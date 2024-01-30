Crowhurst beat Rye Town as East Sussex Football League's top two meet in cup clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And it was second-placed Crowhurst who came out on top, winning 4-2 at home to leaders Rye Town in an ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Josh Barrett, Tom Frazer-Bates, Reece Johnson and Karl Tomlin scored to give the Crows their second cup win over Rye this season. Charlie Stevens and Sam Cooper replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowhurst's reward is a semi-final against The JC Tackleway, who ran out 3-0 victors away to St Leonards Social courtesy of Toby Payne's brace and one from Grant Cornelius.

Tom Chalmers wins a header in Hastings United's win over Hashtag United - get the reaction in the Hastings Observer and on this website on Friday | Picture: Scott White

In the other half of the draw, Punnetts Town advanced to the last four after coming from behind to end Sidley United's seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Archie Ball put Sidley ahead in the first minute of the second half, but visitors Punnetts struck twice in three minutes through Connor Townsend and Tristan Jarvis to record a 2-1 success.

Punnetts will face Hollington United for a place in the final after the Lions received a home walkover against Hawkhurst United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninfield, Northiam 75 and Peche Hill Select progressed to the semi-finals of the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup.

Joe Trigwell's first-half hat-trick set Ninfield on the way to a 3-2 away triumph against Division Two side Victoria Baptists, whose scorers were James Bellett and Joshua MacDonald.

Ninfield will meet fellow Division One high-fliers Peche Hill next after Kyle Holden and Wes Peoples found the net to earn Peche a 2-0 home win over Little Common II.

Northiam prevailed 2-1 in the battle of the Division Two promotion hopefuls away to Rye Town II via the finishing of Jan Bailey and Oscar Garcia-Cruz. Barnaby Osborne was on the mark for a Rye side which finished with 10 men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northiam's semi-final opponents will be Bexhill Rovers or SC Pass+Move Arrows, who are due to lock horns in the one remaining quarter-final on February 17.

Catsfield powered through to the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup semi-finals courtesy of an 8-0 victory away to Hastings Athletic.

Jacob Jones (2), Braden Tilbury (2), Adam Barham, David Booth, Greg Roberts and David Burch scored for the Division Three title contenders against their Division Four opponents.

Battle Town Development stand between the Cats and a place in the final after they pulled off a splendid 4-0 home success against higher-grade Ticehurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Ross plundered a hat-trick and Giorgio Wingrove was also on target as Division Four team Battle knocked out Division Three opposition for the second round in succession.

Crowhurst III booked their spot in the last four by triumphing 5-2 in the Bexhill Road derby against Division Four rivals Hastings Comets.

Jake Ball, Eden White, Joe Millar, Liam Oxley and Nathan Dolby were on the scoresheet for the Crows, while Brandon Smith and Luke Darvill notched for the Comets.

Parkfield will be Crowhurst's semi-final opponents after they emerged 2-1 winners in the all-Division Three tie at home to Bexhill AAC II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Graham's brace won it for league leaders Parkfield, despite Charlie Morgan hitting the target for AAC.

Westfield III scraped past Burwash 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the one outstanding Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup first-round encounter.

Alex Southall and Alfie Clark struck for Division Three team Westfield during the game itself, while Lewis Fairs grabbed both goals for Division Four high-fliers Burwash.

Westfield will entertain Ninfield in the quarter-finals.

There was also league action in all five divisions and Westfield II moved back up to third in the Premier Division with a 2-1 victory at Bexhill AAC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baxter Orchard and Isaac Perrin were on the scoresheet as Westfield made it eight wins in their last nine league outings. Andrew Matthews got the AAC goal.

Sandhurst jumped up two positions into the top half after a 4-3 success away to Bexhill Town ended their six-game winless league run.

Jon Bilsby's hat-trick and an Alfie Field finish were just about sufficient for the Kent club, while Hugo Corbin, Jake Hemsley and Zac Goldring scored for an unfortunate Town outfit which lost by a one-goal margin for the seventh time this season.

Jesters Town went six points clear at the top of Division One without kicking a ball courtesy of a walkover at home to Hollington United II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Peche Hill Select and third-placed Ninfield, however, both have three games in hand on the leaders.

Fourth-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows moved level on points with Peche and Ninfield, albeit having played three more matches, after edging out Herstmonceux 3-2 on home turf.

Connor Holland, Brandon Kovacs and Joshua Paige struck in the Arrows' fourth straight win across all competitions. Jake Brown and Charlie Shearing provided the response.

Bexhill Rovers went second in Division Two on the back of a 4-1 triumph at Robertsbridge United in which they were three up by half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Friend and David Ammoun netted twice each for Rovers, who trail top dogs Northiam by five points having played two fewer matches. Guy Ballard retaliated.

A 5-1 win away to eighth-placed Wadhurst United saw Hooe climb two positions into the top four.

Charlie Cornford's brace, and one apiece from Arthur Pepper, Kenny Davison-Mitchell and Andy Corrigan earned Hooe the points at Washwell Lane.

Back-to-back league wins, the latest of which was by a solitary goal at home to Sovereign Saints II, have moved Sedlescombe Rangers II up to sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orington shot up from sixth to third in Division Three by virtue of a 2-1 home victory against Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Spencer Sharkey's first-half double ended Orington's run of three consecutive league and cup defeats, despite Patrick Ighavvongbe registering for 10-man Welcroft.

Sedlescombe Rangers Development jumped up two positions off the bottom after making it seven points from a possible nine with a 4-2 win at home to sixth-placed Mountfield United.

A brace of Jake Warner goals, and one apiece from Ashley Newell and Ashley Russell ensured Sedlescombe’s upturn in fortunes continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Four pacesetters The JC Tackleway II extended their advantage to four points by winning 6-0 in a bottom-versus-top clash at Hawkhurst United II.

Luke Gasson and Nathan Hartney struck twice each, and Harley Millward and Brooklyn Pennells also got in on the act as Tackleway took their points tally for the campaign to 28 from a possible 33.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 10-28 (+16 goal difference), Crowhurst 11-26 (+18), Westfield II 10-24 (+14), Punnetts Town* 11-22 (+20), The JC Tackleway 13-21 (+2), Sandhurst 14-19 (0), Hollington United 14-19 (0), Bexhill AAC 11-18 (+1), Sidley United 12-14 (-9), St Leonards Social 10-8 (-11), Hawkhurst United 13-7 (-28), Bexhill Town* 13-(-)1 (-23). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 10-24 (+22), Peche Hill Select 7-18 (+10), Ninfield 7-18 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 10-18 (+3), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), Herstmonceux* 9-10 (-1), Battle Town II 8-1 (-15), Hollington United II* 10-(-)1 (-28). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Bexhill Rovers 10-21 (+14), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Hooe 11-17 (+4), Crowhurst II 9-16 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers II 12-15 (-1), Victoria Baptists 11-15 (-6), Wadhurst United 10-9 (-8), Robertsbridge United 8-3 (-16), Sovereign Saints II 9-3 (-29).

Division 3: Parkfield 9-21 (+8), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Orington 12-14 (-8), Bexhill AAC II 9-12 (+5), Westfield III 10-12 (+4), Mountfield United 7-11 (-2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-11 (-18), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Welcroft Park Rangers II 11-9 (-2). * = points adjusted

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 11-28 (+37), Burwash 11-24 (+14), Crowhurst III 11-22 (+21), Hastings Comets 9-16 (+2), Robertsbridge United II 12-13 (-14), Battle Town Development 11-12 (-4), Hastings Athletic 12-10 (-17), Icklesham Casuals 8-7 (-9), Hawkhurst United II 9-1 (-30).

Fixtures - Saturday February 3 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Crowhurst v Punnetts Town, Hollington United v The JC Tackleway, St Leonards Social v Rye Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1: Jesters Town v Little Common II, Ninfield v Peche Hill Select.

Division 2: Victoria Baptists v Hooe, Wadhurst United v Robertsbridge United.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Parkfield, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Westfield III.

Division 4: Burwash v Hastings Athletic, Robertsbridge United II v Hawkhurst United II, The JC Tackleway II v Battle Town Development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macron Store Hastings Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Westfield II v Sidley United.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Hawkhurst United v Bexhill Town, Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Crowhurst II, Northiam 75 v Rye Town II.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Bexhill AAC II v Icklesham Casuals, Catsfield v Ticehurst, Crowhurst III v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Hastings Comets v Orington.