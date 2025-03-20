Crucial win over AFC Croydon gives Littlehampton new impetus in fight to stay up

Littlehampton Town went into Tuesday night’s game with AFC Croydon Athletic in desperate need of league points.

A run of three victories in February had pulled Golds clear of the trap door and that marvellous victory over Eastbourne Borough in the Sussex Senior Cup had increased the feelgood factor.

However Saturday’s loss at Margate was their fourth league defeat in succession and Phoenix Sports’ revival over the same period meant Golds ended the weekend in the relegation zone, albeit by only one point.

This home fixture against a visiting side with little to play for was an ideal opportunity to stop the rot but it was clear Golds were short of confidence in a first half largely devoid of incident.

Littlehampton Town on the attack v AFC Croydon Athletic | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Kieron Pamment had an early effort narrowly off target but both sides cancelled each other out in a niggly stop start affair.

The second half saw a much improved Littlehampton performance that saw them dominate possession and territory.

Clear sights on goal were at a premium though until the 63rd minute when Golds finally made the breakthrough.

Pamment’s free kick from the left was only partially cleared to Nodirbek Bobomurodov who lashed home crisply from about 15 yards with the aid of a slight deflection from a Croydon defender.

It was no more than Golds deserved and from then on they kept the visitors comfortably at arms length.

Jordan Layton came close to doubling the advantage towards the end but was well denied by Amadou Tangara in the visitors’ goal. However James Binfield remained untroubled at the other end as Littlehampton deservedly held on to a victory that pulled them two points clear of the relegation zone.

Joint boss Mitch Hand said: “It was another really result that gave us another bit of hope. Phoenix are picking up points and it could be us or them, it will go down to the wire.

"We’re up for the fight as always. We ground it out against Croydon in a game of little quality. We have the Amex to look forward to but have seven other cup finals too and we want to make sure that when we go to the Amex, we are doing so as an Isthmian League club.”

With four of their remaining seven league games at The Sportsfield there will be optimism that with more performances like this Golds can steer themselves clear of danger. They host Erith Town on Saturday.