Polly Doran’s close-range effort saw Crystal Palace edge out Lewes 1-0 as the first half of the Barclays Women’s Championship season drew to a close.

Doran’s scruffy strike arrived at the end of an entertaining first half after Lewes were unable to clear their lines.

It meant that for Lewes there was no repeat of their 4-1 Conti Cup win over Palace a week earlier. Victory saw Palace leapfrog their opponents into sixth with nine games played.

The best chance in an end-to-end start fell to Lewes, as Palace’s Fran Kitching made a brilliant double save to deny Emily Kraft.

Lewes Women - pictured here at an earlier game this season - were beaten at home 1-0 by Crystal Palace | Picture: James Boyes

Palace were soon causing trouble and Paige Bailey-Gayle’s powerful effort was turned behind for a corner.

She was through on goal again a short while later but couldn’t muster enough power to beat Sophie Whitehouse.

The chances kept coming for the visitors, with Coral Jade-Haines the next to go close, but her header fell agonisingly wide. The deadlock was broken on 39 minutes when Doran tapped home from close range in the aftermath of a scramble.

Lewes were quicker off the blocks after the restart and were denied an equaliser by a fingertip save from Kitching, and she followed that up with a brilliant low stop.

Lewes pushed hard late on but Kitching stood firm, making one last stunning save in stoppage time.