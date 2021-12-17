Crystal Palace v Lewes postponed due to illness and Covid protocols

Lewes' trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Women's Championship on Sunday has been postponed.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 17th December 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:07 pm
Lewes's trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Women's Championship on Sunday has been postponed. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

The clash has been postponed by the Rooks' opposition due to illness within the Palace camp and coronavirus protocols.

A statement posted on Crystal Palace Women's Twitter account said: "Due to illness and COVID protocols, regrettably our game against Lewes on Sunday, December 19 has been postponed.

"Tickets will be valid for the rearranged date to be confirmed in the new year."

Lewes Women's Twitter account said: "We're sad to say that our game v Crystal Palace on Sunday has been postponed. Apologies to fans who were due to travel.

"We look forward to seeing you in the New Year and wish the Palace players a quick recovery."

LewesCrystal PalaceTwitter