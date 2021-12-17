Lewes's trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Women's Championship on Sunday has been postponed. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

The clash has been postponed by the Rooks' opposition due to illness within the Palace camp and coronavirus protocols.

A statement posted on Crystal Palace Women's Twitter account said: "Due to illness and COVID protocols, regrettably our game against Lewes on Sunday, December 19 has been postponed.

"Tickets will be valid for the rearranged date to be confirmed in the new year."

Lewes Women's Twitter account said: "We're sad to say that our game v Crystal Palace on Sunday has been postponed. Apologies to fans who were due to travel.