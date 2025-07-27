Crystal Palace workout pleases Crawley Town boss Lindsey

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey was pleased with how the final pre-season game went against a strong Crystal Palace, despite the Reds losing 3-0.

Six of the starting 11 for Crystal Palace started the FA Cup final in May against Manchester City, while four players on the bench for this game were also in that FA Cup winning team.

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze in the first half and substitute Daniel Muñoz in the second gave the Premier League opposition the win, but the result wasn’t the most important thing.

Talking after the match, Lindsey said there were quite a few positives to take out of the game.

Kyle Scott of Crawley Town is tackled by Jean-Phillipe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the pre-season friendly last Friday (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He said “Seven players got 90 minutes so that’s a positive. The biggest positive out of the seven was Jay Williams completing 90 minutes, which is his first 90 minutes since February, so it’s important he got that tonight – I’m so really pleased that we’ve ticked that box now, so we know he’s confident to go into the season.

“We’ve come off the game with no injuries, one or two bumps and bruises, but no injuries which was always important as well, and we’ve had a good game.

"We have had a game against Premiership opposition, and I thought there were moments where we held our own. I thought we looked comfortable in possession. We didn’t create loads, but we’ve got to respect what we were playing against.”

Mateta scored 90 seconds into the game, but the Reds didn’t drop their heads in what could have been a hefty defeat.

Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey at Friday's match (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Lindsey said “We were disappointed with the start. It was a mistake for the first goal, which was a really bad start. I think it was 90 seconds on the clock when we conceded. It was just a bit of sloppy play, but I thought that we’ve done well.

“Could we have committed more to the way we pressed? Yeah, I think we could have. I think the fact that we were playing against the team we were playing made us not press as hard as we would normally, but I wanted to get out of that mentality.

"I want us to press no matter who we’re playing against, to really commit to it, and I think there were spells in the game where we could have held possession more. I think we turned the ball over in vital areas of the pitch that we didn’t need to, but all in all it was a really good night.”

Lindsey said it was important to play at home before the season began: “We haven’t done it all pre-season. It’s all right playing against the teams we have played against, which is why it was disappointing when the Portsmouth game was called off because it would have been here in front of a crowd.

“It was important we did that. Obviously, we ticked that box again. It’s great to see the fans, they’re in good spirits again. It was a good night, a good football match against a team that are a different level to us, so I’m pleased with the application of the players.”