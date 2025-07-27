CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Kyle Scott of Crawley Town is tackled by Jean-Phillipe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025placeholder image
CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Kyle Scott of Crawley Town is tackled by Jean-Phillipe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025

Crystal Palace's friendly win at Crawley Town - the match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Jul 2025, 19:33 BST
Crawley Town welcomed Crystal Palace to town for the second summer running as both clubs stepped up their preparations for the looming season.

FA Cup winners Palace ran out 3-0 winners on this occasion and both managers seemed pleased with the exercise, played out in front of a big Broadfield Stadium corw on Friday night who were watching the Red Devils play in their new black third strip.

See pictures by Getty’s Bryn Lennon on this page and the ones linked – and get all the latest from the Cralwey camp in the Observer, out on Wednesday.

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace in action during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025

1. 2025 Getty Images

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace in action during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025 Photo: Getty Images : Bryn Lennon/Getty

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey acknowledges the fans ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025

2. 2025 Getty Images

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Crawley Town Manager Scott Lindsey acknowledges the fans ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025 Photo: Getty Images : Bryn Lennon/Getty

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Kyle Scott of Crawley Town is tackled by Jean-Phillipe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025

3. 2025 Getty Images

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Kyle Scott of Crawley Town is tackled by Jean-Phillipe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025 Photo: Getty Images : Bryn Lennon/Getty

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Charlie Barker of Crawley Town is tackled by Ebere Eze of Crystal Palace during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025

4. 2025 Getty Images

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Charlie Barker of Crawley Town is tackled by Ebere Eze of Crystal Palace during the pre-season friendly match between Crawley Town and Crystal Palace at Broadfield Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) : Crawley Town v Crystal Palace, pre-season friendly, July 2025 Photo: Getty Images : Bryn Lennon/Getty

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Crystal PalaceObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice