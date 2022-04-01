Cup and league heartache for Robins - Selsey stunned by Epsom

Charlwood 3 Bosham 3

Charlwood won 5-4 on pens)

SCFL Div 2 Cup SF

Bosham suffered penalty heartache at Loxwood as Charlwood reached their league cup final.

Under the lights at Plaistow Road in front of a sizeable crowd, Bosham took an early lead when Blues skipper Joel Mann put the ball into his own net from a Kieran Hartley cross.

On the quarter hour Nick Edgington was judged to have fouled Connor Collcutt in the area and Don Street beat Harley Redman from the spot.

Bosham restored their lead when Graeme Dowden fired low into the danger area and Marco Giambelardini beat Zac Rice at the near post.

Hartley was involved in an off the ball clash with a Charlwood player and the referee produced a straight red, to the Robins’ dismay.

Early in the second half Charlwood scored two goals from Cameron Lawson in eight minutes.

Bosham struck back with purpose and Bradley Miles produced a moment of magic to send the Reds supporters into raptures.

In the dying minutes Bosham could have snatched a remarkable win had it not been for an incredible save by Rice from Alex Barnes.

Spot kicks had to settle it and Charlwood showed character and a narrow miss from Dowden left Bosham left heartbroken.

Bosham 1 Jarvis Brook 3

SCFL division two

Less than 72 hours after their cup semi defeat, Bosham found Jarvis Brook had too much for them at Walton Lane.

Bosham started well but the Brook defence was strong with keeper Matt Harman marshalling his troops at the back.

Right on half time, the Blues found the opener through a superb Liam Edwards strike.

Near the hour mark, Bosham drew level thanks to the awareness of Harry Spicer who poked the ball through a crowd and into the back of the net.

Jarvis Brook soon had the upper hand again with a Sam Sales penalty following a hand ball.

Then Edwards’ fine header gave the Blues a 3-1 lead.

The Reds have two games of a hectic season to go with home matches against Worthing and Ferring to come.

Ashford Utd 2

Chichester City 2

Isthmian south east

Chi City came back from 2-0 down to claim a point and all but end Ashford’s fading hopes of catching Hastings United at the top.

First half goals by Gary Lockyer and Thomas Fagg looked like being enough for Ashford but Ethan Prichard made it 2-1 with 20 to go and Emmett Dunn pounced for the equaliser in the final minute.

It means City, who host Corinthian on Saturday, are still just four points behind seventh spot, where they would like to finish the season.

Epsom & Ewell 4 Selsey 0

SCFL division one

Selsey were well beaten when they travelled to play their rearranged fixture against Epsom and Ewell.

The game started in brilliant sunshine with Selsey forced into four changes due to illness in the squad, so they had to change personnel and positions – not ideal when facing one of the best teams in the league.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “This was top prove a hard afternoon for the lads with us returning home with no points and conceding four goals for the second time against our opposition.

“The lads, to their credit, did give everything they had but on the day we came up short and with no real threat against our opposition goal.

“It was a disappointing way to finish off our March fixtures.

“Now we have to re-focus, re-group and put the effort in when we travel to Worthing United and then Arundel on the next two weekends.

“With five games to go we don’t just go through the motions – we try to push towards the highest league position the club have been in since Covid hit.”

Chi & Selsey Ladies 1

MK Dons Women 3

FA WNL southern premier

An extraordinary second half performance from the visitors turned this encounter on its head and leaves the hosts potentially staring the drop in the face with games fast running out.

Chichester started brightly with Sophie Phelps showing up well up front alongside Phillipa Holden.

The attacking threat of Tash Wild was evident and just after the quarter hour, Chichester took the lead. Wild got the goal that her performance merited.

Her pace was too much for Hannah Warren and she confidently rounded keeper Chloe Sansom and slotted into an empty net.

But the second half was a completely different story as MK turned the game on its head.

They surged forward from the restart and substitute Chez Albert produced a moment to remember with a spectacular equaliser with an amazing shot from 30 yards that beat the despairing leap of Sadie Blakely.

Before long MK were in front thanks to a towering header from Sophia Sovold after a free kick from Nicole Pepper.

Soon Pepper’s pass found Albert who found another quality finish from a tight angle to give MK a 3-1 lead.

Chichester are now desperate for points if they are to avoid relegation.

This week sees them head to beleaguered Hounslow.

They must win – and hope for favours from elsewhere to help them survive.

Chichester City Women 1

New Milton Town 3

Chichester City Women fell to defeat in their final home league game as New Milton Town defeated them at Oaklands Park.

New Milton’ goals all came in the first half before Charlotte Long scored a City consolation on 61 minutes.

The home side had the first opportunity. Katie Bundy jumped on a mistake by a defender, but she sent her effort wide.

A shot from the edge of the Chichester area took a deflection but Chloe Simmonds gathered it.

New Milton made it 1-0 when a pass was played through the Chi defence and an attacker was able to strike an effort beyond Simmonds.

Lisbeth Mottashed prevented a NM striker getting a shot away from close range.

Chichester had a great chance. Mikki Collins played a defence-splitting pass to Molly Jones who squared it to Bundy, who was denied by a brilliant save.

It was 2-0 when a New Milton Town striker latched on to a long pass and found the far corner.

On 39 minutes, it was three when an attacker weaved her way through the defence and squared to a teammate who finished well.

For Chichester Gaby Hobday’s shot went wide.

In the second half Eloise Williams’ free-kick from long-range caused the goalkeeper a moment of panic but it landed on the roof of the net.

Long pulled a goal back for Chichester when Maya Butler’s shot hit the post and the loose ball fell to Long whose looping effort went in.

Chi drop to fourth ahead of their visit to Bournemouth Sports, their final game.