Pictured from left at the final are Laurie’s widow Audrey, granddaughter Chelsea Marriott, daughters Alison Stevenson and Sandra Waitland, son Neale Claydon, daughter Gillian Marriott and granddaughters Hollie Stevenson and Chloe Stevenson | Submitted photo

A cup competition was renamed in honour of Worthing football stalwart Laurie Claydon.

And Laurie’s family were invited to the final to help celebrate the life of a man who did so much for football in Worthing and beyond.

The Brighton, Worthing & District League knockout competition ended in a final at Lancing’s Culver Road between Ovingdean and St Mary’s.

Well-known for his remarkably long service in football and cricket admin roles, Laurie, who was 90, died last year.

Laurie Claydon | Submitted photo

His daughter Alison Stevenson said: “The Sussex FA organised for us to attend the final. The cup’s name had been changed to honour our dad Laurie. This was a lovely gesture – one that he would be very proud of. He’d have been so proud his family were involved in the game.

"His grandaughters led out the teams and the whole family presented the cup and the medals to both teams and the officials.

"It was a great game and well supported by fans on both sides, and it finished in a 3-1 victory to Ovingdean.

"There was a collection in Laurie’s memory with donations to go to St Barnabas, our nominated charity.