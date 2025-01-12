Cup triumph for Yapton
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yapton beat Selsey Reserves 3-1 in the Chichester Charity Cup second round.
Each side hit the crossbar twice in the first hour before the tie was finally settled.
James Ayling opened the scoring for Yapton after 25 minutes with a spectacular free-kick from 25 yards and 10 minutes after the break Ryan Burch's superb tackle created the second for Sam Beadle.
Tom Ayling was sent off before brother James sealed it with the third from the penalty spot.
Selsey missed a couple of good chances before they managed a consolation goal on the stroke of full-time.