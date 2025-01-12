Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yapton beat Selsey Reserves 3-1 in the Chichester Charity Cup second round.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each side hit the crossbar twice in the first hour before the tie was finally settled.

James Ayling opened the scoring for Yapton after 25 minutes with a spectacular free-kick from 25 yards and 10 minutes after the break Ryan Burch's superb tackle created the second for Sam Beadle.

Tom Ayling was sent off before brother James sealed it with the third from the penalty spot.

Selsey missed a couple of good chances before they managed a consolation goal on the stroke of full-time.