Cups bring mixed fortunes for Eastbourne United

An FA Cup loss and an RUR Cup win were the stories of Eastbourne United’s week.

On Saturday, United travelled to Kingstonian in the FA Cup preliminary round.

Kingstonian play in the Isthmian League south central – just down from the Isthmian premier – and were always going to be a huge challenge.

The home team took the lead in only the second minute following a mix-up between defender and goalkeeper.

Eastbourne United in early season action at Haywards Heath | Picture: Ray Turner

United heads might have dropped but they came back with pace. By half time, Ed Radcliffe and Luke Leppard had pushed United into the lead, and they were unlucky not to be 3-1 up as Charlie Ball hit the inside of the upright.

In the second half Kingstonian were able to exert their authority and drew level on the hour. With 15 minutes to go they regained the lead and despite pressure from United, the hosts were able to hold on to the 3-2 lead and United exited the competition.

On Tuesday night United went to SCFL Division 1 side East Preston in the RUR Cup.

Anthony Storey was looking for a reaction from his players but in the first half United got drawn into East Preston’s game and despite a goal from Gary Ingram giving them the lead at half-time, they were not great value.

In the second half United overran the East Preston midfield and defence and chance after chance rained down on the East Preston goal as Ball scored twice and Leppard made it 4-0 on the night.

It was a much more convincing performance, but they will need every bit of that second half class on Saturday as they travel to Saltdean in the Peter Bentley Cup​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.