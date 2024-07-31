D-day looming fast for Bognor Regis Town hopefuls
Players such as attacker Destiny Ojo, defender Tyler Edmundson and the versatile Rocco Gamblin are among those who have been training with the Rocks and playing a part in the club's summer friendly matches.
All three of those players took part in the 2-0 win at Southern League Premier South Sholing on Tuesday thanks to goals from Craig Robson and Callum Barlow.
It was a much-needed victory for boosting morale after a disappointing 1-0 reverse at Horndean on Saturday in a game that Blake conceded he was far from happy with given his side's performance.
Next up the Rocks host Vanarama National League South outfit and West Sussex rivals Worthing at Nyewood Lane on Sunday, August 4, 2pm kick-off.
And Blake wants to replicate the form from the win at Sholing for the visit of the Rebels. He said: "If we play like that we will give Worthing a good game, I'm confident of that. The difference between the performance at Sholing and the loss at Horndean was so noticeable. These players can't expect to just turn up and win games; hard work comes first and in fairness against Sholing you could see the difference from the off.
"We hope to bring one or two in before our league season starts on August 10 at Cheshunt and I'll be chatting with Jamie (Howell) and Jack (Pearce) to get our heads together to see what we think. It works both ways, though -- the trialists have got to want to play for this club, that's a minimum requirement.
Meanwhile, the Rocks have welcomed a new football secretary to the club in the shape of Trevor Hall -- and thanked Peter Helsby for his many years fulfilling the role.
Helsby is stepping aside from the duties but will still be with us on match days helping out in the boardroom as well as overseeing various other tasks to vital for the Rocks' smooth-running operation.
He has volunteered at the club for more than 25 years and feels that the time is right to move aside to allow Hall to come in and pick up where he has left off.
Simon Cook, Bognor general manager, said: "Peter has been invaluable in the role and we are delighted he is staying with us to provide vital back-up on match days -- his wealth on experience is invaluable and we must thank him wholeheartedly for the passion and endeavour he has contributed to the club.
"We are pleased to welcome Trevor, who has been with the youth set-up at U18 level for six years and who has a role on a couple of committees at the Sussex County FA, to the role and look forward to working with him.” ends
