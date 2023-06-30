Dan is inspiration for football match in aid of Huntington’s Disease Association

It was staged to help a charity which has supported cable jointing instructor Dan Johnston, from Horam, following his diagnosis.

The Canterbury and Maidstone team beat the Apprentices 3-0.

Trainees team leader Lee Woods, who led the apprentice football team, said: “It was a brilliant day from start to finish.

UK Power Networks' charity football match in honour of our colleague, Dan Johnston, who is living with Huntington’s Disease, held to raise money for Huntington’s Disease Association | Picture by Nigel Bowles -John Connor Press Associates Ltd

"We appreciate everyone’s amazing generosity and we managed to raise more than our initial target, so we just want to thank everyone for coming along and supporting the day.”

Engineer Tom Webster, who led the winning team, said: “It was a good game of football, but I don’t think many of the players will be changing their career path anytime soon!

"It was played in good spirit and everyone who participated thoroughly enjoyed the day.

"Thank you so much to everyone who donated and supported the event.”

Picturedis Dan Johnston (cup holder), surrounded by family and colleagues.

