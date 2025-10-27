Dan's a busy man

Petworth Res 0, Yapton Res 4 West Sx Lge, Div 3C Dan Cave was a busy man as Yapton consolidated their place at the top of the table, scoring once and contributing two assists.

He put his side ahead on 15 minutes, tapping in Josh Dean's flick on and then Dean made the most of Michael Connolly's fine run to make it 2-0 on 30 minutes.

It was not until 15 minutes from the end that Cave's cross caused problems in the box, Dan Gill's shot was deflected and Dean fired home.

Finally, Cave's through pass gave Callum Doyle a simple task for the fourth.

Yapton 1, Worthing Town Res 4

Div 3S

Sadly for Yapton, it was their first defeat of the season and Eddie Manwill was their lone scorer.