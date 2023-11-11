It was Haringey that started well with Mekhi Leacock-McLeod shooting but Rueben Livesey-Austin headed it away from the line. A great move in response saw Lucas Pattenden run down the right before squaring it to Gifford who flicked it back neatly to Smith, but his low shot was diverted away by the leg of Dillon Barnes in the Boro goal.Khalifa Jabbie slipped allowing Gifford through but his forward pass towards Smith was too much for him and Barnes gathered it. Alfred Bawling went down under a challenge from Smith and had to receive treatment on 12 minutes, holding up play.Matthew Young did well to find a cross to ex-Rock Walter Figuiera who ran through using his pace before belting it wide for Boro on 21 minutes. Kieran Douglas tried a scissor kick around Scott Mitchell and went to ground after he clashed with the defender and had to receive treatment on 23 minutes but did return to play.Gifford was fouled off the ball. He also had to receive treatment after Young fired in a cross which found the boot of Figuiera who couldn't get hold of it but the loose ball fell to Leacock-McLeod, who forced a decent save from Ryan Hall, who diverted it wide for a corner.A long ball down the middle saw Pattenden head into Smith's path and he rushed through the middle in the 35th minute. He tried to round the goalkeeper but couldn't chip Barnes and couldn't find a way through. He went to ground and again more stoppage ensued whilst he received treatment.Jasper Mather had to come off and be replaced by Isaac Olaniyan on 37 minutes while Smith still received treatment. Then Young did well to receive the ball and move inside from the right before striking it with his left foot straight at Barnes when the game finally restarted.Figuiera did well to weave his way through the Bognor area before shooting. His attempt had beaten Hall along the deck but crucially Harvey Whyte was back to smash it clear. Eight minutes were rightly added to the end of the half. After a bursting run and not quite getting there before Barnes, Whyte pulled up with a leg strain. He was therefore instantly replaced by Spencer Spurway inside first half stoppage time. HT 0-0A lively start to the second period saw Hall kick the ball out with a clearance but it fell straight to Leacock-McLeod who hit it at goal from distance but Hall denied him. Olaniyan did well to pass inside to Livesey-Austin but it was headed away, with Gifford threatening.Bognor had another chance as Olaniyan received the ball inside the left and he let fly with a shot that was pushed over the crossbar on 50 minutes. Gifford did all the hard work and having beaten his marker and the goalkeeper he swiped his effort over the bar on 52 minutes.The Rocks took the lead with 54 minutes on the clock. Good work from Olaniyan on the left saw him divert the ball across goal and Gifford latched onto it before being blocked first and then shooting into an open net with Barnes stranded at his second attempt.They extended their lead with a ball played out wide by Pattenden who passed on the overlap to Spencer Spurway, who swirled a cross onto the back post. Gifford was waiting to head powerfully it into the net on 61 minutes.Leacock-McLeod teed up Young with a bobbly low cross but somehow he diverted it back across goal and wide moments later. Gifford smacked another chance over the bar as he was fed a bouncing pass over the defence on 72 minutes.Calvin Davies did well to find Gifford again with a corner soon after. But he couldn't direct his header and it flew high and wide. On 77 minutes Dexter Peter went into the book for fouling Smith on the turn.Davies did so well to pick out Smith on the back post with another right sided corner on 78 minutes. Of all people, it was Gifford who blocked it inadvertantly on the line as he was on the ground whilst battled in the box.Arthur Iontton slid in late on Davies and went into the book for Boro on 84 minutes as they were chasing the game against Bognor.Bognor scored their third of the afternoon on 87 minutes. Hardworking Olaniyan, on the left, got the ball across – allowing Smith to use his strength before knocking it in from close range.Another swift move saw Tommy-Lee Higgs find a pass to pick out Gifford and his low pass into the area was just out of the reach of the sliding Smith on 89 minutes.Michael O'Dohoghue showed his frustrations at the end as he fouled Davies near the corner flag and went into the book late on for Haringey.Bognor were superb in the second half to see out the win and secure another clean sheet at home. They remain 15th although are only six points off the play-off places in a tight middle section of the table.