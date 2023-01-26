Adam Hinshelwood is relishing one of Worthing’s biggest tests of the season this Saturday when title-chasing Dartford come to town.

It’s one of two games in four days against well-established National League sides, with a rearranged trip to Dover on the cards next Tuesday.

After a blank weekend, when Worthing were denied the chance to build on recent victories by the postponement of their trip to Chippenham, Hinshelwood is looking forward to the return to action.

The players were given last weekend off after the Wiltshire visit was called off but they have been preparing hard this week ahead of the clash with Dartford, who are top of the National South form table and just three points behind Ebbsfleet at the top of league.

Last time out - Wothing won at Eastbourne Borough. Now can they see off Dartford and Dover? Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said it was the type of game the club had worked hard to be able to play by winning promotion from the Isthmian premier last season.

Worthing go into it on the back of three wins and two draws in their past five league outings.

The manager said: “It should be a good game in front of a big crowd. Ourselves and Dartford are both in good form and it will be a really good test of how far we’ve come.

"We’re on a good run but they’re a top team who will test and I’m not surprised to see them vying for top spot.”

Worthing won at Dartford in August and the Darts will be out to avenge that defeat. And it’s another Kent side – who the Rebels drew with on the opening day – who host them on Tuesday.

Hinshelwood’s men have already been to Dover once this season, only for the match to be called off late on, and they will be hoping the winter weather improves by Tuesday to avoid any risk of another wasted trip.

He said: “Dover are an established and experienced National League side and it will be another big test.”

Hinshelwood has almost a full squad to pick from, with defenders Aarran Racine and Cam Tutt back in the frame. New loanee Liam Vincent is a doubt with an ankle injury picked up on his Worthing debut at Eastbourne Borough.

