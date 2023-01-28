Dartford downed! 24 great photos from Worthing FC's 3-0 National League South victory

Worthing continued their recent fine form and recorded one of their best results of this first season in the National League – a 3-0 Woodside Road triumph over second-placed Dartford.

It completed the double over the Kent side for Adam Hinshelwood’s side, and kept them right among the race for a play-off spot. The Rebels are fifth, and only four points off the top three.

It was a Maxwell Statham own goal that set the Reds on their way after eight minutes, while Ollie Pearce added a second three minutes later. Davide Rodari effectively ended it as a contest with Worthing’s third nine minutes into the second half.

Worthing aim to keep up their good run when they go to Dover on Tuesday night.

See Mike Gunn’s superb gallery of photos from the win on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Worthing FC v Dartford FC pictures by Mike Gunn (24).jpg Action from Worthing's superb 3-0 win at home to Dartford in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

2 . Worthing FC v Dartford FC pictures by Mike Gunn (3).jpg Action from Worthing's superb 3-0 win at home to Dartford in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

3 . Worthing FC v Dartford FC pictures by Mike Gunn (27).jpg Action from Worthing's superb 3-0 win at home to Dartford in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales

4 . Worthing FC v Dartford FC pictures by Mike Gunn (25).jpg Action from Worthing's superb 3-0 win at home to Dartford in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn Photo Sales