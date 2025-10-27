Dean bow out of cup

Disappointing display from the Dean see the exit Chichester Charity Cup

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a chance to progress into another quarter final for East Dean early dominance paid off when Alfie Barcley had the ball in the back of the net after 20 minutes played.

Dean playing out from the back and finding good pockets of space, managing to get the ball high and wide quick couldn’t take advantage of the good work and cross from Amir Jamaly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More good work in the middle from Matt Goff and Ash Carter led to efforts saved from Alfie Barcley and Joe Murray.

East dean clear there lines

Just before the half time break Todd Manklow found himself retreating into the box and shielding the ball away from his man, only for the Hunston man to throw himself off Todd and onto the ground… a penalty well and truly brought by the Ref. Hunston converted 1-1.

HT 1-1.

After the restart the game instantly became scrappy and Hunston won a corner. Putting the ball into the box it bounced off a Hunston man and looped into the net. 1-2.

Continuing to try and play football and also looking to play into spaces it wasn’t quite coming off the East Dean in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Goff tracksuit a Hunston forward

Niggling fouls by both teams meant the game because stop start and that was only suiting the visitors.

Not long later Dean thought they had to be awarded for a penalty when a shot was blatantly blocked by a hand ball and then moments later exactly the same thing. Going up the other end a ball was put into the box by Hunston, before it could get there it deflected off east Dean arm. Free kick given, no different from the other two at the other end but not given….

From the resulting free kick Dean managed to only half clear and the ball found a man at the back post to cut back and into the net for 1-3.

Into the last 10 minutes and throwing everything forward, Amir Jamaly hit the bar and Joe Murray forced a good save.