Dean Cox praised his Lancing FC battlers for a vital come-from-behind win at home to Faversham – and said they’d be going all out to secure Isthmian south east survival in the remaining seven games.

Goals in the final 20 minutes by Tyrese Mthunzi and Reece Hallard – the latter with only a minute of the 90 to go – earned a 2-1 win over the Kent visitors, who;d led from the 24th minutes.

It left the Lancers 14th on 36 points – part of a group of six sides just above the relegation play-off places who are separated by just four points.

The home victory followed a creditable 1-1 draw with leaders Ramsgate that ended a run of three straight losses for Cox’s men.

Dean Cox and staff in the Lancing FC dugout

They are one of SIX Sussex clubs still not sure of their survival in the division – Three Bridges, Littlehampton and East Grinstead are all just above them and Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath beneath them – with Heath in one of the two relegation play-off places.

Cox said: “I think Faversham had much the better of the first half and deserved the lead.

"A few choice words were said at half-time and the boys come out and performed like I know they can. We scored two great goals we have a great team spirit and always keep going until the final whistle blows.

"I’d been very happy after those three defeats to get a point from Ramsgate – most people probably didn’t give us much chance, but we were able to get the first goal.

"It was a shame they scored so close to half-time – in the second half we dealt with alot of pressure from them and my back four and goalkeeper played very well on the day.”

This weekend the pressure stays on as Lancing go to VCD, who sit alongside Haywards Heath in that relegation play-off zone.

Cox said: “It’s a big game against VCD – if they win they claw themselves close to us, we win we increase that gap – that’s what we would like to do of course.

