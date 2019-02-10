Dean Cox delighted with new Eastbourne Borough contract: ‘We have big plans for next season’

Dean Cox expressed his delight on signing a new deal that will see him remain at Eastbourne Borough for next season.

Cox, 31, celebrated with a goal against Oxford City but it wasn’t enough to seal victory as they drew 2-2 at Priory Lane.

The former Brighton and Crawley Town player said, “Delighted to get it over the line. There is a big plan here for next season but obviously we need to finish this season strongly as well.

“I wanted to be part of that and as soon as they said they wanted to keep me, it was only a matter of time before we sorted it out.

“I’m enjoying it at Eastbourne Borough, I think that was my 12th or 13th goal in all competitions so not a bad return. I just want to play every game, help the team win games and try to creep up the table.”

Oxford City striker Kabongo Tshimanga gave the visitors the lead at the Lane but Charlie Walker levelled for Jamie Howell’s men on 30 minutes. Cox levelled from the spot after City keeper King was sent off for a foul on Walker. Borough had chances to extend the lead but 10-man Oxford equalised through Joe Oastler’s header.

Cox added, “I thought today (the Oxford match) was scrappy. Obviously the wind doesn’t help. We are disappointment because we were all over them in the second half.

“We got the penalty for 2-1 and we had a couple of chances just before they got their goal. The goal we conceded is disappointing from a set piece.

“With 10-men they sat behind the ball and we should have put them to bed. We need to start being more ruthless in both boxes.”

Borough are 15th in the National League South. On Tuesday night they face Burgess Hill in the Sussex Senior Cup and next Saturday they return to league action at Billericay.

“We have two tough games coming up,” said Cox. “Tuesday night we want to go through and get to the final so we will go there looking to win.”