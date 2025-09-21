Dean Cox resigns as Lancing FC boss

Dean Cox has resigned as Lancing FC boss.

He has ended his second spell as boss at Culver Road – saying it was a difficult decision but the right one for him at the moment.

The Lancers have had a tricky start to the season and, following relegation from the Isthmian south east division last spring, are still looking for their first SCFL premier division win.

Cox, whose playing career included spells with Brighton, Leyton Orient, Crawley, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing, returned to Lancing in the summer and brought in more than 20 players ahead of the new season as the club rebuilt following a disastrous year in which they went through three first-team managers.

Dean Cox pictured in his first stint as Lancing FC manager | Picture: Chris Neal

A ststement from Lancing chiirman Martin Gander on Sunday afternoon said: “It is with deep regret that I had to accept the resignation from Dean Cox as manager of Lancing FC.

"I would like to thank Dean for all his hard work and effort that he has put in over the past few months.

"Ryan Andrews will take charge along with Steven Carlberg assisting for the trip to Pagham on Tuesday.

"Thank you Dean.

"Lancing Football Club moves forward.”

Cox said in a statement of his own: “I have made the difficult decision to step away from my role as first team manager at Lancing FC. It’s the right choice for me personally at this time.

"I’m proud of what we’ve achieved under challenging circumstances but I want to thank everyone at the club for their support throughout. I wish Lancing nothing but success moving forward. Cheers, Coxy.”