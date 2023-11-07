Decimated! Just two games survive as rain ruins East Sussex Football League programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just two games involving the league’s clubs went ahead on a horrible wet and windy Saturday, neither of them on grass pitches, with the rest unsurprisingly called off due to waterlogged pitches.

The one league fixture played saw Little Common II run out 5-2 winners against SC Pass+Move Arrows on the 3G pitch at Bexhill College.

Attilio Field’s brace, and one apiece from Daniel Elms, Kit Harris-Macrae and Tristan Hinz lifted the Commoners up to fifth in Division One – above their victims on goals scored.

Meanwhile, Ninfield missed out on a place in the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup quarter-finals for the second successive season in agonising fashion.

The Division One side was pipped 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw away to Mid-Sussex League Division Two South outfit Portslade Athletic in round three.

All four goals in normal time came during the first half on Hove Park School’s 3G surface, with Jason Taylor and Pip Hatch on target for Ninfield.

The postponement of all other fixtures means just seven league and cup matches have been played across the last two weekends amid an exceptionally wet spell of autumn weather.

Thankfully most of the league’s clubs have still completed a decent amount of league fixtures so far this season, but several first-round ties are still to be played in the various local cup competitions.

All concerned will be hoping for a good deal more action tomorrow (Saturday), when games are scheduled in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup and Macron Store Hastings Cup, as well as the league.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 8-22 (+11 goal difference), Crowhurst 9-20 (+16), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), Westfield II 7-18 (+14), Sandhurst 10-15 (+3), The JC Tackleway 10-15 (-1), Hollington United 10-13 (-2), Bexhill AAC 7-12 (0), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Sidley United 8-6 (-13), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-20), Bexhill Town 9-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 5-15 (+18), Herstmonceux 5-9 (+5), Ninfield 4-9 (+3), Peche Hill Select 4-9 (+2), Little Common II 7-9 (-5), SC Pass+Move Arrows 7-9 (-5), Battle Town II 4-0 (-9), Hollington United II 4-0 (-9). Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 8-14 (+9), Rye Town II 8-14 (+9), Crowhurst II 7-13 (+4), Bexhill Rovers 6-12 (+10), Victoria Baptists 7-12 (+4), Hooe 7-11 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers II 8-9 (+1), Wadhurst United 8-6 (-9), Robertsbridge United 5-3 (-8), Sovereign Saints II 6-3 (-22).

Division 3: Parkfield 6-15 (+8), Catsfield 6-14 (+10), Ticehurst 6-10 (+3), Mountfield United 5-8 (-1), Orington 8-8 (-6), Bexhill AAC II 6-7 (+5), Westfield III 5-7 (+3), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 6-4 (-16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 6-2 (-6).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 7-19 (+22), Crowhurst III 6-15 (+16), Burwash 6-14 (+12), Battle Town Development 7-9 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 6-8 (-7), Hastings Comets 6-7 (-6), Hastings Athletic 7-6 (-4), Hawkhurst United II 6-1 (-19), Icklesham Casuals 5-0 (-13).

Fixtures - Saturday November 11 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hawkhurst United v The JC Tackleway, Punnetts Town v Bexhill Town.

Division 1: Little Common II v Jesters Town, Ninfield v Battle Town II.

Division 2: Robertsbridge United v Rye Town II, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Northiam 75, Victoria Baptists v Crowhurst II, Wadhurst United v Sovereign Saints II.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Ticehurst, Mountfield United v Parkfield, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Westfield III v Catsfield.

Division 4: Crowhurst III v Robertsbridge United II, Hastings Comets v Burwash, Icklesham Casuals v Battle Town Development, The JC Tackleway II v Hastings Athletic.

Macron Store Hastings Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Sandhurst, Peche Hill Select v Rye Town, Sidley United v Hooe, St Leonards Social v Hollington United II.