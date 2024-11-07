‘Deep character’ – Month on road ends on high note for Chichester City

Chichester City’s high-achieving players have been praised for their character after picking up four points out of six in another pleasing week at Oaklands Park.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They notched their fifth Isthmian premier win of the season with a 3-2 success at Canvey Island on Saturday, where a Jimmy Wild double and a Curtis Da Costa goal earned the points.

They had to play the final 12 minutes with ten men after left-back Rob Hutchings was harshly sent off – and he will now miss the next three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an even clash at home to Horsham on Tuesday night, Wild’s penalty gave them a 76th minute lead but the Hornets levelled seven minutes later.

Chichester City take on Horsham under the Oaklands Park lights | Picture: Tommy McMillan

City boss Miles Rutherford said it was a good return from two tough games.

"At Canvey we were the better side but having Rob sent off was a low point. We did well to hold on but losing him for three games is a blow.

"Against Horsham I felt they had the better first half, we had the better second half. When you go 1-0 up late on and don’t win you feel a bit hard done by – but a draw was fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re happy at the minute – we knew we could be competitive at this level but we have to keep on working hard.”

Chichester City take on Horsham | Picture: Tommy McMillan

City coach Darin Killpartrick pointed out the trip to Canvey was the team’s fourth straight Saturday on the road. “We’ve done a horrendous mileage,” he said.

"The players have showed some real deep character to come through this priod with so miuch travelling, and to win at Plymouth Parkway in the FA Trophy and then at Canvey is great reward.

"I felt we deserved the win at Canvey, then against Horsham, who are a very, very good side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went one up but are still having moments where as a team we need to do things better , and we’ll carry on working hard on that.

"You can’t ever sit back and think you’ve cracked it – that’s when you’ll get overtaken.”

The recent run of away trips now turns into a nice sequence of home matches.

City host 21st-placed Hashtag United in the league this Saturday then welcome Worthing in the FA Trophy second round a week later.

Rutherford and Killpartrick said they’d love to see bigger-than-usual crowds at both games.