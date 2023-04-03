Lancing still have work to do in the bottom half of the Isthmian south east division after a 1-0 loss at Ashford United.

The home fixture in December was Dean Cox’s first game as manager and the Lancers achieved a very creditable 3-2 victory with a very late winner from Reece Hallard.

At Ashford, Cox kept faith with the starting XI who achieved a convincing 3-0 home win over Three Bridges. Back into the squad came Charles Towning and there was a return for Mark Goldson.

Ashford began on the front foot with leading scorer Gary Lockyer, on 19 goals for the season, shooting wide of the upright in the first minute, although there was a suspicion of offside, followed by Johan Ter Horst blazing his effort well over the bar, having been set up by Lockyer. Alieu Secka did well to hold on to a threatening ball in from a corner and, at the other end Marcus Allen got his head to a corner but put the ball over.

Lancing in recent action v East Grinstead | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Tommy Blennerhasset was leading the line for Lancing, chasing defenders down and looking to get in behind at every opportunity. Mo Juwara was found in space on the right with a long ball from Allen and he put Blennerhasset into a shooting position but the young striker failed to make a good connection. From a corner a Will Berry effort flew over the bar.

Ashford came close on 36 minutes when a long range effort from Cameron Brodie had Secka stretching to finger-tip the ball behind via the outside of the upright. But Lancing finished the half strongly forcing a succession of corners.

Within minutes of the restart, Blennerhasset linked up with Modou Jammeh and shaped to shoot from the edge of the box but was blocked by a solid tackle. Referee Joshua Langley-Fineing issued the first caution of the game on 53 minutes to Gary Lockyer and Sam Bull joined him in the referee’s notebook four minutes later.

Secka pulled off a superb save to keep the scores level when Ashford crossed and the ball was headed clear, reaching Johan Ter Horst just outside the box. He volleyed it goalwards and had Secka rising to tip the ball over the bar.

With 20 minutes to go Lancing made their first substitution, bringing on Marcel Powell for Juwara. Ashford brought on Emmanuel Olowasemo for Ter Horst and he soon made his presence felt with some powerful running.

Both defences were proving hard to break down with Allen and Tom Butler restricting dangerman Gary Lockyer from causing too many problems but as the game appeared to be heading for a stalemate, with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Lockyer managed to get the better of his marker. Sam German hit a long ball which was helped on by the wind. Lockyer – playing despite his wife giving birth to their fourth child the previous day – used his physique to resist a challenge and turn to get to the ball before Secka and calmly lofted the ball over him into the empty net.

Lancing redoubled their effort with Blennerhasset successfully getting beyond the defensive line but hitting his effort wide. Then Hallard showed his markers a clean pair of heels and struck from long distance forcing keeper George Bentley into a low save.

On 75 minutes, Berry stood down for Darius Goldsmith, coming in to midfield with the impressive Tyrese Mthunzi dropping into the back four.

With the game entering five minutes of added time, Lancing thought they were about to draw level. Hallard hit a ferocious drive which was bound for the top of the goal to the keeper’s left but Bentley appeared from nowhere getting across his goal to make a stunning save.

We travelling committee were impressed with our back four, Will, Marcus, Tom, and Sam. We were pretty unanimous that Tom Butler, who had made so many headed clearances and important tackles, just edged out Marcus and Tyrese.

Other results went Lancing’s way with Burgess Hill and East Grinstead both losing. Lancing remain in 14th place.

