Defeat to Three Bridges puts Lancing in the relegation mire

Noel Fisher coyldn't help Lancing stave off defeat to Three Bridges - picture by Stephen Goodger

Reece Hallard struck early and late against his former club Lancing to fire in-form Three Bridges to victory at Culver Road and complete an Isthmian south east division double over them.

In stark contrast to their promotion-chasing Sussex rivals, Sam Morgan’s struggling side have lost eight of their past nine to sink further into the relegation mire.

Place-above Littlehampton won a crucial six-pointer at Phoenix Sports to open a three-point gap at the bottom and the Golds have two games in hand.

The initial revival Lancing showed when Morgan arrived in November has fizzled out and the two new signings in their XI – Abel Vendells and Neo Wooster – were unable to inspire a change of fortune. This was a sixth defeat in a row with the 2-0 win over Herne Bay the only victory the side have enjoyed since New Year’s Day.

This was a much improved performance from Lancing but, in truth, the home side never really looked like scoring, one Harry Heath half-chance aside. That was in part due to Three Bridges organisation and tenacity, complemented by the pace and power of 26-goal Hallard.

Two seasons on from his stint in the yellow and blue, Hallard became the latest ex-Lancer to damage his former employers with the opener 14 minutes in. He owed much to the driving run from deep of his colleague Hayden Velvick whom surged through midfield and teed up Hallard to sweep home his finish.

Bryan Villavicencio went close with a curler but Lancers had a few glimpses of goal of their own. Heath’s lob was cleared to safety and Knory Scott’s run and cross was plucked to safety by on-loan Worthing stopper Will Tillman.

The impressive Noel Fisher had an effort stabbed away by a defender and Heath almost conjured something from nothing when his low half-chance was well saved by the keeper.

Bridges, last season’s beaten play-off finalists, beat Lancing 3-0 in the reverse fixture less than a month ago and looked comfortable throughout this contest. Kevin Rivera was denied by Dillon while at the other end Fisher went close and captain Alex Laing had a strike blocked from distance.

Dillon was having one of his best games since signing for the Culver Road club and somehow thwarted Velvick when the hard-working winger looked certain to double his side’s lead.

Vendrells, making his Lancing bow having signed for Merstham on Friday, had a goal disallowed for offside and then found himself one on one with Tillman. The new striker seemed caught in two minds whether to go for goal or find the onrushing Heath, but his moment of hesitation allowed captain Harvey Woollard to make an excellent recovery challenge.

Villavicencio should have done better with a header but his miss did not matter.

With Lancing piling forward in search of a precious equaliser, they were caught short at the back and Hallard stole in to poke in his 12th goal in eight games in the final minute – the third time this campaign he has scored against Lancing.

And so Lancing slipped to another damaging defeat and face a daunting trip to promotion-chasing Beckenham on Saturday.