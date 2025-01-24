Defensive injuries give Crawley Town boss a new priority in January Transfer Window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, Crawley Town’s priority in the January Transfer Window became a goalkeeper following Eddie Beach being recalled by Chelsea.

But following the news Joy Mukena suffered a freak injury in training that could rule him out for the season and Toby Mullarkey will miss some games due to his back injury flaring up, that area of the pitch is now a priority.

Charlie Barker, Dion Conroy, who missed the majority of the first half of the season through injury, and new signing Ben Radcliffe are the only fit defenders in the squad in now and Rob Elliot needs cover.

When asked about possible transfwers coming in, the Reds boss said: “The defensive situation makes that area a priority.

“But we have Ben Radcliffe coming in and performing well, that's a positive. And Charlie Barker has been as consistent as ever and been a real bright spark for me. He's given absolutely everything.

“It’s his first bit of exposure to this level to play the game as he had. He's been tremendous.”

And with Beach going back to his parent club, Elliot said: “We’re having to recall Jasper [Sheik]. We need to look at the goalkeeping situation as well to give us a bit more cover.

“It’s understood how the recruitment's done here. I've obviously put in players and names that I know about and that I like, and the club recruit in terms of their model as well. So hopefully we're getting to the point now where there are people coming in or that we're getting closer to bringing people in.

"Fingers-crossed on that front. It'll be sooner rather than later so we can give this squad a bit of depth where we need it and look forward to kicking on for the second half of the season.”

Reds travel to Stockport on Saturday and the Mansfield Town on Tuesday.