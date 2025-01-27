Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leaky Lancing suffered another capitulation as a Finlay Lovatt hat-trick saw East Grinstead hit six at Culver Road.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Lancer Matt Daniel scored twice and former Brighton Academy player Connor Tighe chipped in to complete the rout with Sam Morgan’s porous team having now conceded 17 goals in three games.

The game’s last three goals came in the final 14 minutes after the Lancers had battled back to within a goal and, in fact, looked more likely to equalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they are conceding far too many goals and a league high of 69 tells its own story.

Lancing take on East Grinstead | Picture by Stephen Goodger

Writing on Facebook after the game, manager Morgan wrote: “It’s been a horrible week and there aren’t any excuses for the manner of the losses. We are still in a position to continue the fight and keep the club up, which is not something that looked possible back in November. Get behind the lads as much as you can, your support is not going unnoticed.”

Lovatt opened the scoring inside a minute as headed East Grinstead in front from a Daniel corner only 74 seconds into the tie. The same player lobbed in from long distance after James Dillon had cleared into no man’s land to make it 2-0 on 22 minutes.

But the Lancers were given a way back into the match when Charlie Gibson released Noel Fisher to burst clear of the defence. He skipped around advancing keeper Matte Pierson but was sent tumbling to the turf shortly before the half-hour. Lancing had failed to score their last two penalties but made no mistake this time as captain Alex Laing stepped up to slot in the spot-kick via a post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Heath had a shot cleared off the line and, as if to epitomize this season of struggle, Lancing were two goals behind again moments later.

The home side were again the architects of their own downfall as a mix up at the back allowed Lovatt to burst clear and slam in beyond Dillon when one on one to complete a first half hat-trick.

Heath’s 13th of the season paved the way for a brief Lancing rally. George Taggart was denied by Pierson, Heath went close with a header and Fisher slalomed into the box but was crowded out. Harry Docherty tried his luck from distance as the Culver Road crowd of 263 suddenly sensed an equaliser was in the offing.

But Lancing’s defence was exposed again as Daniel ghosted in unmarked to turn home a Warren Colman cross in the 76th minute to effectively extinguish any hopes of a fightback.

Tighe scrambled in the fifth and Lancing were cut open again on the counter as Daniel grabbed his side’s sixth to complete the rout in the final minute.