Denton and South Heighton announce first ever female team

Denton and South Heighton Junior Football Club (DaSH) have revealed that they will have their first ever female team next season.

DaSH are supporting a group of local women who wanted to start playing football, with a combination of mums whose children are already associated with the club, women who wanted to get back into football and even those who have simply been inspired and want to start playing.

Captain of DaSH Ladies and current committee member Kim Hunt said of the exciting news: "I’m over the moon and know that the girls will be so pleased that we can proudly play as DaSH Ladies. The club is at the heart of the local community that encompasses families from Seaford, Newhaven and even further afield, bringing local people together in a very positive way.

"We are extremely lucky to have a very committed Coach who has also started a Boot Camp every Monday evening so we can improve our fitness and abilities when it comes to time on the pitch."

Club chairman Jason Novis was also delighted to confirm the news, insisting DaSH are 'thrilled' to have the ladies playing for the club.

He said: "DaSH began back in 1973 and has been going strong for over 40 years. We are thrilled to have the ladies play for the Club. The ladies team started with just a few mums chatting on the side-lines wanting to understand the game more so they can connect more with their children, get fitter and make new friends.

"I’m looking forward to supporting them and seeing how they get on in the games and tournaments that lay ahead and wish them every success. Welcome to DaSH Ladies!"