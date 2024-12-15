Depleted East Dean still searching for first win

By Peter Kearvell
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 21:11 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 09:32 BST
East Dean were beaten 6-1 at home to Stedham as they still look for a first league win of the season.

Stedham started brighter and pressed The Dean from the off but it was the home side who took the lead.

Ollie Hall won a free kick on the edge of the box which was taken by Zane Williams, with his effort being saved but Ben Pett was on hand to smash home the rebound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite trying to take control of the game, Stedham's pressure allowed them two cheap goals from East Dean's own mistakes.

Sunshine of the Southdownsplaceholder image
Sunshine of the Southdowns

Half time East Dean 1-2 Stedham

The second half saw more of the same as Stedham gained momentum and used East Dean's mistakes to add to their goal tally.

A spirited East Dean couldn't maintain the drilled Stedham side with them scoring four second half goals.

Full time East Dean 1-6 Stedham

Related topics:East Dean
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice