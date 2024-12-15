Depleted East Dean still searching for first win
Stedham started brighter and pressed The Dean from the off but it was the home side who took the lead.
Ollie Hall won a free kick on the edge of the box which was taken by Zane Williams, with his effort being saved but Ben Pett was on hand to smash home the rebound.
Despite trying to take control of the game, Stedham's pressure allowed them two cheap goals from East Dean's own mistakes.
Half time East Dean 1-2 Stedham
The second half saw more of the same as Stedham gained momentum and used East Dean's mistakes to add to their goal tally.
A spirited East Dean couldn't maintain the drilled Stedham side with them scoring four second half goals.
Full time East Dean 1-6 Stedham