Depleted East Dean still searching for first win

East Dean were beaten 6-1 at home to Stedham as they still look for a first league win of the season.

Stedham started brighter and pressed The Dean from the off but it was the home side who took the lead.

Ollie Hall won a free kick on the edge of the box which was taken by Zane Williams, with his effort being saved but Ben Pett was on hand to smash home the rebound.

Despite trying to take control of the game, Stedham's pressure allowed them two cheap goals from East Dean's own mistakes.

Half time East Dean 1-2 Stedham

The second half saw more of the same as Stedham gained momentum and used East Dean's mistakes to add to their goal tally.

A spirited East Dean couldn't maintain the drilled Stedham side with them scoring four second half goals.

Full time East Dean 1-6 Stedham