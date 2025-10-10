Depleted Hastings United have mixed week of results

Depleted Hastings United are through to the third round of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup – after going close to taking a point from a home clash with Faversham on an emotional day at the Pilot Field.

Goals by Charlie Scarles, George Taggart and Fin Chapman clinched a 3-1 win at AFC Varndeanians in the second round of the senior cup on Wednesday night.

Last Saturday a James Hull goal set up a frantic finish after Faversham had taken a 2-0 lead in the Isthmian south east clash but the visitors held on.

That followed pre-match tributes to former Hastings striker Billy Vigar, who died after sustaining a horrific head injury in Chichester City’s match at Wingate and Finchley three weeks ago.

United boss Lee Carey said: “Saturday was dedicated to Billy. He was with us last season and was so popular here. When something like this happens, it brings the football community together.

"Billy will forever be a part of Hastings United FC.”

On the field, Carey has been hit by injuries to key men including Dean Gunner, Brad Barry, Bruno Tavares, Mark Swainston – while Tom Vickers came off early on Saturday after a recurrence of his foot injury.

"I’ve never known so many injuries to regulars,” he said. “We’ve done well recently considering how many have been out.”

The schedule continues to be hectic. The Us go to Whyteleafe tomorrow then host Sittingbourne on Tuesday.