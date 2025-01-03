Derby defender becomes Crawley Town’s first January signing
The 20-year-old joins the Red Devils on a two-year deal.
Radcliffe, who was previously with the Rams as a schoolboy, made the move into senior football with the Burton Albion after linking up with their youth set-up.
The youngster's first loan spell came with Micklover FC in the 2021-22 season.
He then went on to spend time at Banbury United in the National League North in 2022-23 and made his first appearance in professional football for Burton in League One at the end of that campaign.
Radcliffe, who has played in both defence and midfield, featured for Derby’s first team on a number of occasions ahead of the 2023-24 season and scored in a 2-0 friendly win at Matlock Town.
More recently, Radcliffe enjoyed a loan spell with Gateshead in the National League, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals in the process.
Manager Rob Elliot said: “He is a very good young defender, who I first took on loan at Gateshead at the start of the season.
“He is big, strong and comfortable on the ball. He always wants to get on the ball but defends really well first and I am hopeful that he can be a great asset for the club.
“He's a great lad, with good character, so I think he will fit into the group really well.”