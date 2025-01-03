Derby defender becomes Crawley Town’s first January signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have announced the signing of defender Ben Radcliffe from Championship side Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old joins the Red Devils on a two-year deal.

Radcliffe, who was previously with the Rams as a schoolboy, made the move into senior football with the Burton Albion after linking up with their youth set-up.

The youngster's first loan spell came with Micklover FC in the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then went on to spend time at Banbury United in the National League North in 2022-23 and made his first appearance in professional football for Burton in League One at the end of that campaign.

Radcliffe, who has played in both defence and midfield, featured for Derby’s first team on a number of occasions ahead of the 2023-24 season and scored in a 2-0 friendly win at Matlock Town.

More recently, Radcliffe enjoyed a loan spell with Gateshead in the National League, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals in the process.

Manager Rob Elliot said: “He is a very good young defender, who I first took on loan at Gateshead at the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town have announced the signing of defender Ben Radcliffe from Championship side Derby County for an undisclosed fee. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

“He is big, strong and comfortable on the ball. He always wants to get on the ball but defends really well first and I am hopeful that he can be a great asset for the club.

“He's a great lad, with good character, so I think he will fit into the group really well.”