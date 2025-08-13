Derby delight for dominant Bridges

Three Bridges arrived at East Grinstead’s East Court in confident mood and by full-time, they had secured another impressive victory. Fresh from a 5–0 opening-day win over Eastbourne Town, Bridges made the short trip to face their local rivals with high expectations.

East Grinstead Town 1 – 4 Three Bridges

By Robert Nastase

Isthmian South East Division – Tuesday, August 12, East Court, East Grinstead

Captain, Harvey Woollard, opening his goalscoring account for the season against East Grinstead.

Those hopes were tested early when, in the 11th minute, a defensive lapse gave Grinstead’s Matthew Daniel space to strike from the edge of the box. Goalkeeper Sam Roberts managed to get a glove to the shot but could not keep it out, giving the hosts an early lead.

That was as good as it got for the home side. The goal sparked Bridges into action, and just six minutes later Hayden Velvick’s speculative effort took a helpful deflection before finding the net. Two minutes after that, captain Harvey Woollard unleashed a superb 20-yard left-foot strike that arrowed into the top corner to put the visitors ahead.

Kevin Rivera came close to adding a third before the break, rattling the crossbar, while Noel Fisher’s mazy runs were causing constant problems for the Grinstead defence. One such run ended with Fisher being brought down in the area, and Reece Hallard converted the penalty with composure to make it 3–1 at half-time.

Bridges continued to control the game in the second half, with Fisher again at the heart of the action. His 58th-minute solo goal was a fine individual effort, weaving through defenders before calmly finishing for 4–1.

Noel Fisher was man of the match for Bridges on Tuesday night against East Grinstead.

The visitors created a host of further chances, with Rivera in particular denied by the woodwork and some last-ditch defending. On another day, the scoreline could have been even more emphatic, but Bridges were more than satisfied with a comprehensive victory.

Two wins from two, nine goals scored, and a place at the top of the Isthmian South East Division table represent a perfect start to the season. Next up is an FA Cup tie at Jubilee Field against Horsham YMCA on Saturday, 16th August, with a 3pm kick-off.

Player of the Match: Noel Fisher — an outstanding display of skill and creativity, proving a constant threat throughout.

Three Bridges: Sam Roberts, Dan Ferreira, Hayden Neathey, Billy Irving, Sam Bull, Harvey Woollard, Ade Adeyinka, Hayden Velvick, Reece Hallard, Noel Fisher (70’ Bryan Villavicencio), Kevin Rivera (90’ Connor Hayden-Pickering).