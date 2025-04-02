Derby win is huge for Littlehampton Town – and helps seal Lancing and Steyning Town’s fate
The Marigolds moved five points clear of the bottom four with an excellent 3-0 win at East Grinstead Town last Saturday. That gap was maintained when Phoenix lost at Beckenham on Tuesday night.
George Gaskin and Kieron Pamment (2) were on target to put daylight between the Golds and Phoenix, the side they need to stay ahead of to remain in the Isthmian South East division.
Steyning and Lancing are all but down, a fate likely to be confirmed this Saturday.
Littlehampton joint boss Mitch Hand said: “It was a brilliant performance. From minute one, we were in complete control of the game and it has been coming. We’ve been playing well recently.
"Credit to the boys in such a high-pressure situation. To go somewhere and play with so much attacking freedom, but out of possession to play with such intensity and work-rate and suffocate them, it was a top performance.
“East Grinstead will probably say they played poorly but I think that was down to the way we played.”
The Golds’ position was helped by Phoenix blowing a late 1-0 lead at Burgess Hill to lose 2-1.
Hand said: “For them to push Burgess Hill that close and be unlucky not to win shows it will go down to the wire. We’ll both keep putting points on the board.”
On Saturday, Littlehampton host Eastbourne Town, Steyning host deal and Lancing go to Herne Bay.
Bottom of the table
17th Herne Bay P36 Pts 38
18th Littlehampton Town 37 34
--------------------------------------------
19th Phoenix Sports 37 29
20th Hythe Town 37 22
21st Lancing 37 21
22nd Steyning Town 37 19
