Littlehampton Town have taken a big step towards saving themselves from relegation – and condemning Steyning Town and Lancing to the drop.

The Marigolds moved five points clear of the bottom four with an excellent 3-0 win at East Grinstead Town last Saturday. That gap was maintained when Phoenix lost at Beckenham on Tuesday night.

George Gaskin and Kieron Pamment (2) were on target to put daylight between the Golds and Phoenix, the side they need to stay ahead of to remain in the Isthmian South East division.

Steyning and Lancing are all but down, a fate likely to be confirmed this Saturday.

The Marigolds are making a great fight of stsying in the Isthmian south east division - picture by Stephen Goodger

Littlehampton joint boss Mitch Hand said: “It was a brilliant performance. From minute one, we were in complete control of the game and it has been coming. We’ve been playing well recently.

"Credit to the boys in such a high-pressure situation. To go somewhere and play with so much attacking freedom, but out of possession to play with such intensity and work-rate and suffocate them, it was a top performance.

“East Grinstead will probably say they played poorly but I think that was down to the way we played.”

The Golds’ position was helped by Phoenix blowing a late 1-0 lead at Burgess Hill to lose 2-1.

Hand said: “For them to push Burgess Hill that close and be unlucky not to win shows it will go down to the wire. We’ll both keep putting points on the board.”

On Saturday, Littlehampton host Eastbourne Town, Steyning host deal and Lancing go to Herne Bay.

Bottom of the table

17th Herne Bay P36 Pts 38

18th Littlehampton Town 37 34

--------------------------------------------

19th Phoenix Sports 37 29

20th Hythe Town 37 22

21st Lancing 37 21

22nd Steyning Town 37 19