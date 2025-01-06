Design the next Reggie: Crawley Town Football Club competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town Football Club, in conjunction with the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA), are looking for people to design the next Reggie the Red mascot. This could be your chance to make your mark on the match day experience.

The club are wanting designers and artists, both young and old, to send in their designs to [email protected] before the 17th January.

Reggie needs to be red, a devil, happy, friendly, and unique to Crawley Town FC. These designs will be shortlisted by a panel before then being put to a public vote. The winning design will then be created, thanks to the money from the CTSA Reds Rollover, and seen at the Broadfield Stadium in the near future.

You can find out more about the design competition on the Crawley Town FC website - Good luck!