Matt Gray has told Eastbourne Borough fans the desire they saw from the team in their National South opener at Farnborough will always be there.

The manager was pleased with a 1-1 draw in Hampshire and he told supporters – whose backing he described as outstanding – they could expect to see more of the same high work-rate all season. See the match in pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman here.

Freddie Carter notched the Sports’ first goal of the season before Farnborough cancelled it out – all within the first 20 minutes – as Gray.s men took a point to set themselves up for tomorrow’s first home game, against Hornchurch.

Gray said after the opening-day draw: “I’m pleased. Farnborough have invested heavily and are going to be at the top end of the table, so this was always going to be a tough fixture.

"Performance-wise, some positives and some aspects to work on – which we will. But our players’ attitude and application and desire were there. They worked their socks off and put bodies on the line.

“The one thing that our supporters will always know is that – as today – they will always see the strongest desire and competitiveness from our players, whatever the result.

"The supporters were outstanding and we really thank them for travelling in such numbers and giving us the vocal backing."

Gray pointed out the Sports line-up was a relatively young one.

“Someone told me the other day that we actually have the youngest squad in the whole division, but our young back four today were solid and commanding," he said

"I’m delighted for Freddie Carter claiming that first goal of the season – and we had a great chance to double the lead through Camron (Gbadebo). In fact we could well have been three up before Farnborough responded.

"We are always looking for goals from every player, every position. Our full-back Harvey (Lintott) has hit the post from open play.

“In the second half we were on top and hit the woodwork. Maybe the final phases were a reminder we were in the first match of the season – and in blazing hot conditions.

“We will have had a full seven days – with unusually no midweek fixture – before we take on Hornchurch. So plenty to review and to work on, and we will be ready.”

Additional reporting by Kevin Anderson