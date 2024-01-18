‘Desperately needed’ – Littlehampton Town boss praises players for upturn in form
The team have come under fire from joint boss Mitch Hand at times this season but he is much happier after back-to-back 1-0 wins, away to Merstham and at home to Ashford United.
The six points lifted the Marigolds to 14th in the Isthmian south east table.
Hand told us: “It’s been a really good few weeks for us and it was desperately needed.
"Against Merstham we were brilliant but Saturday was our most complete performance of the season.
"Defensively we were perfect and we suddenly look a completely different side.
"It’s all well and good giving the players a rocket but as management we’ve corrected our own mistakes first.
"We weren’t giving the boys enough consistency – one with personnel, but two with set-up and shape.
"We’ve decided that we’re going to just go for every game and whatever happens happens. We’ve still got to be realistic, survival is all that matters but we’ve taken big steps in the past few weeks.
"We have some really difficult games coming up which not many would give us a chance in, but you just never know with Littlehampton.”
Town have added Broadbridge Heath centre-half Brad Peters to the squad and Hand said: “Brad came into the side Saturday and was brilliant. He’s made an instant impact.”