Detailed: Every EFL retained list confirmed so far with Crawley Town set for announcement

Former Reds striker Dom Telford has been released by Barrow

EFL Championship, League One and League Two clubs have been announcing their retained lists at the season’s end.

Crawley Town have not released their retained list yet but we are expecting it in the next few days.

We’ve compiled the definitive account of those players staying, going and in talks at the time of publication.

Barnsley

Retained Jonathan Bland, Luca Connell, Barry Cotter, Andrew Dallas, Mael de Gevigney, Josh Earl, Neil Farrugia, Leo Farrell, Georgie Gent, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Kyran Lofthouse, Kacper Lopata, Kelechi Nwakali, Corey O’Keeffe, Adam Phillips, Rogan Ravenhill, Marc Roberts, Jonathan Russell, Jack Shepherd, Jackson Smith, Fabio Jalo, Max Watters, Vimal Yoganathan

Released Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Sam Cosgrove, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West

Option taken Connor Barratt

Offered contract Luke Alker, Aaron Atkinson, Kieren Flavell, Kieran Graham, Stephen Humphrys, Ziggy Kozluk, Bayley McCann, Tom Senior

Academy departures Geoffrey Lundoloki, Elliott Probert, Kallum Reid, Maxwell Swift, William Thompson, Malachi Tommy-Mbogba. Owen Warburton

Barrow

Retained Emile Acquah, Niall Canavan, Isaac Fletcher, Sam Foley, Ben Jackson, Katia Kouyate, Connor Mahoney, John Shamalo, Wyll Stanway, MJ Williams

Released Sam Barnes, Paul Farman, Ged Garner, Charlie Kirk, Mazeed Ogungbo, Dom Telford, Junior Tiensia, Theo Vassell

Returning to parent clubs Kyle Cameron, Leo Duru, Chris Popov, Aaron Pressley, Tyler Smith, Ben Whitfield

Conversations ongoing Dean Campbell, Robbie Gotts, Elliot Newby, Kian Spence

Blackpool

Retained Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Tom Bloxham, Terry Bondo, Oliver Casey, Hayden Coulson, Lee Evans Ryan Finnigan, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Spencer Knight, Kylian Kouassi, Andy Lyons, Josh Miles, Albie Morgan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton

Released Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes

Contract option exercised: Jake Beesley

In talks Sonny Carey. Matthew Pennington

Offered professional terms Johnson Opawole

New contract signed: Harvey Bardsley

Loan players returning to parent Clubs: Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), Niall Ennis (Stoke City), Odeluga Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough). Harry Tyrer (Everton)

Jordan Rhodes has been released by Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers

Released Ricardo Almeida Santos, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Gethin Jones. Ben Andreucci, Trevon Bryan, Harrison Fleury, Noah Halford, Ellis Litherland-Riding, Luke Matheson, Joseph Toole, Yestin Shakespear, James Westwood, George Barlow

Loans ended Kion Etete, Jay Matete, Alex Murphy

Offered new contract Luke Hutchinson

Option exercised Max Conway, Sonny Sharples-Ahmed, Jack Dallimore, Sean Hogan

Offered professional contract Jamie Grayson, Harley Irwin, Daeshon Lawrence, Harry Leigh, Conor Lewis, Emile Oliver, Harrison Rice

​​All other players remain under contract for next season.

Bristol Rovers (Full retained list TBC)

Released Scott Sinclair, Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers, Jerry Lawrence, Jack Hunt, Jevani Brown, Matt Hall ,Chris Martin (Remaining at the club to rehabilitate from injury)

Other James Wilson (option for one-year extension taken)

Return to parent club Lino Sous, Gatlin O’Donkor, Matt Butcher, Sil Swinkels, Michael Reindorf, Myles Roberts

Cheltenham

Retained Mamadou Diallo, Arkell Jude-Boyd, Scot Bennett, Darragh Power, Harry Pell, Luke Young , Jordan Thomas, Ethon Archer, Tommy Backwell, George Miller, Liam Dulson, Tom King, Sopuruchukwu Obieri

Released Max Harris, Owen Evans, Tom Pett, Brandon Liggett, Ryan Bowman

Available for transfer Ibrahim Bakare, Harrison Sohna, Matty Taylor

Offered new deal Joe Day, Ryan Haynes, Tom Bradbury, Liam Kinsella, Freddy Willcox

Pro contract Cameron Walters, Harry Tustin

Returning to Parent Club Sam Stubbs, Timothee Dieng, Ethan Williams, Ashley Hay

Doncaster Rovers

Retained Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Harry Clifton, Ben Close, Will Flint, Jordan Gibson, Kyle Hurst, Joe Ironside, James Maxwell, Jay McGrath, Luke Molyneux, Tom Nixon, Joe Sbarra, Jack Senior, Jamie Sterry, Zain Westbrooke

Released Richard Wood (retiring)

Option activated Jake Oram

Discussions ongoing Tom Anderson, Bobby Faulkner, Ian Lawlor, Joseph Olowu, Billy Sharp

Pro deal offered Jacob Bryant, Sam Straughan-Brown, Kasper Williams

Young players leaving Freddie Allen, Jack Degruchy, Jack Goodman, Tavonga Kuleya

Scholars Leaving Jacob Bacon, Jaiden Campbell-Ryce, Kenneth Imariagbe, Oliver Piekarski, Charlie Thompson, Jamie Tomlinson

Returning to parent clubs Charlie Crew (Leeds United), Ethan Ennis (Manchester United), Patrick Kelly (West Ham United), Ted Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Rob Street (Lincoln City)

Exeter City

Retained Jack Aitchison, Reece Cole, Sonny Cox, Charlie Cummins, Tom Dean, Jack Fitzwater, Ed Francis, Ed James, Jack McMillan, Ilmari Niskanen, Andrew Oluwabori, Pierce Sweeney, Ed Turns, Ryan Woods

Released Cheick Diabate, Vincent Harper, Ben Purrington, Angus MacDonald, Shaun MacDonald, Mitch Beardmore, Gabe Billington, Max Edgecombe

Players in contract negotiations Caleb Watts, Jake Richards, Pedro Borges, Harry Lee, Frankie Phillips

Players with options triggered Jay Bird, Josh Magennis, Johnly Yfeko

Players invited back for pre-season Pat Jones, Kevin McDonald, Demetri Mitchell, Yanic Wildschut

Players returning to their parent clubs Joel Colwill, Alex Hartridge, Ryan Trevitt, Joe Whitworth, Tony Yogane

Players offered professional contracts George Birch, Liam Oakes, Kieran Wilson

Fleetwood Town

Retained David Harrington, Luke Hewitson, Stephen McMullan, Shaun Rooney, Will Johnson, James Bolton, Kayden Hughes, Zech Medley, Brendan Wiredu, Mackenzie Hunt, Liam Roberts, Elliot Bonds, George Morrison, Harrison Neal, Pele Smith, Matty Virtue, Mark Helm, Owen Devonport, Tommy Lonergan

Released Ryan Broom, Danny Mayor, Callum Dolan

Contract extended Ronan Coughlan, Phoenix Patterson, Ryan Graydon, Finley Potter

Discussions ongoing Jay Lynch, Harrison Holgate

Returning to parent club Louie Marsh (Sheffield United), Rhys Bennett (Manchester United), Kobei Moore (Aston Villa) Brandon Cover (Leicester City)

Remaining on loan Stephen McMullan (Waterford FC), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford FC)

Grimsby Town

Retained Tyrell Warren, Lewis Cass, Cameron McJannet, Jason Daði Svanþórsson, Darragh Burns, Géza Dávid Turi, Harvey Rodgers, Doug Tharme, Evan Khouri, Kieran Green, Charles Vernam, Danny Rose, Cameron Gardner, George McEachran

Released Jake Eastwood, Callum Ainley, Curtis Thompson, Harvey Cribb, Rekeil Pyke, Donovan Wilson

Available for transfer Jordan Wright, Matty Carson

Returning to parent club Jordan Davies (Wrexham), Luca Barrington (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jayden Luker (Luton Town), Justin Obikwu (Coventry City)

Huddersfield Town

Retained Lee Nicholls, Sorba Thomas, David Kasumu, Ben Wiles, Brodie Spencer, Jacob Chapman, Lasse Sorensen, Herbie Kane, Antony Evans, Bojan Radulovic, Mickel Miller, Radinio Balker, Dion Charles, Ruben Roosken, Rhys Healey, Joe Taylor, Freddie Ladapo, Tom Iorpenda

Released Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott,Conor Falls, Michael Stone

Other Neo Eccleston (Talks ongoing), Chris Maxwell (Retired)

Returned to parent club Tawanda Chirewa. Joe Hodge,Nigel Lonwijk, Callum Marshall

Mansfield Town

Retained Keanu Baccus, Frazer Blake-Tracy, George Cooper, James Gale, Will Evans, George Maris, Owen Mason,Deji Oshilaja

Released Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn, George Williams

Options taken Baily Cargill, Elliott Hewitt, Aaron Lewis, Rhys Oates, Louis Reed

Discussions continuing Jordan Bowery, Dom Dwyer, Lee Gregory, Stephen McLaughlin, Scott Flinders

Returned to parent clubs: Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool), Caylan Vickers (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Waine (Plymouth Argyle)

Morecambe

Retained Gwion Edwards

Released Saul Fox-Akinde, Callum Cooke, Hallam Hope, Ross Millen, Stuart Moore, George Ray, Ryan Schofield, Jordan Slew, Max Taylor

Option taken Harry Burgoyne, Luke Hendrie, Harvey Macadam, Jamie Stott, Ben Tollitt, David Tutonda, Tom White

Offered deal Lee Angol, Adam Lewis, Paul Lewis

Return to parent club Marcus Dackers, Andrew Dallas, Ged Garner, Callum Jones, Rhys Williams Yann Songo’o

Northampton Town

Retained Jordan Willis, Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Cameron McGeehan, Jack Baldwin, Liam Shaw, James Dadge, Lee Burge

Released Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Ali Koiki, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma, Reuben Wyatt

Offered new deal Aaron McGowan, Jon Guthrie, Mitch Pinnock, Josh Tomlinson Max Dyche

Loan players returning Ben Perry, Dara Costelloe, Terry Taylor, Tyler Roberts, Luke Mbete, Samy Chouchane Callum Morton

Invited back for pre-season Patrick Brough

Conversations ongoing Tariqe Fosu

Norwich City (full retained list TBC)

Released Angus Gunn, Onel Hernández, Jacob Sørensen, Jonathan Tomkinson. Archie Mair

Other Emiliano Marcondes (option taken)

Peterborough United

Retained Will Blackmore, Bastian Smith, Harley Mills, Rio Adebisi, George Nevett, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Ollie Rose, James Dornelly, Carl Johnston, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Archie Collins, Joe Andrews, Abraham Odoh. Cian Hayes, Chris Conn-Clarke, Gustav Lindgren, Malik Mothersille, Eddie Fox, Pemi Aderoju, David Kamara

Released David Ajiboye, Kabongo Tshimanga

Available for Transfer Jack Sparkes, Bradley Ihionvien, Nicholas Bilokapic, Jacob Wakeling

Loans returned Mahamadou Susoho, Jadel Katongo

Under-21s released Tyler Young, Ma’Kel Campbell, Justin Osagie, Jenson Sumnall, Aaron Powell

Scholars (under-18s) released Ignas Sakalas, Tom Unwin, George Holley, Max Beech, Luke Gilbert

Under-18s contracts offered Noah Freeman, Joe Davies, Andre Changunda, Fabian Claxton (extension to existing deal)

Plymouth Argyle

Retained Bali Mumba, Nathanael Ogbeta, Julio Pleguezuelo, Kornel Szucs, Joe Edwards, Ryan Hardie, Callum Wright, Malachi Boateng, Adam Randell, Conor Hazard, Brendan Galloway, Rami Al Hajj, Matthew Sorinola, Michael Baidoo, Daniel Grimshaw, Zak Baker, Caleb Roberts, Freddie Issaka, Maksym Talovierov, Victor Palsson

Released Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins Davies, Josh Bernard

New Contract Offer Jordan Houghton, Mustapha Bundu, Jack Matthews,

Returned to Parent Club Michael Obafemi, Darko Gyabi, Nikola Katic, Muhamed Tijani, Tymoteusz Puchacz.

Mustapha Bundu is out of contract but been offered a Plymouth Argyle deal

Shrewsbury Town

Retained Toby Savin, Luca Hoole, Mal Benning, George Nurse, Toto Nsiala, Harrison Biggins, Alex Gilliead, Roland Idowu, Ricardo Dinanga, George Lloyd, John Marquis, Callum Stewart,Max Mata

Released Jamal Blackman, Joe Young, Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre, Jordan Rossiter, Dom Gape, David Wheeler, Jordan Shipley

Option activated Taylor Perry

Return to parent club Josh Feeney , Funso Ojo, Leo Castledine. Vadaine Oliver

Stoke City (full retained list TBC)

Retained Freddie Anderson, Sol Sidibe, Jaden Dixon, Gabriel Kelly and Pijus Otegbayo (signed contracts previously)

Released Jordan Thompson, Lynden Gooch, Michael Rose, Enda Stevens

Other Lewis Baker (option taken), Jack Bonham (new terms), Frank Fielding (new terms)

Returned to parent club Ali Al-Hamadi, Lewis Koumas, Andrew Moran, Ashley Phillips, Josh Wilson-Esbrand

Short-term deal while injury rehabbing Luke Badley-Morgan

Enda Stevens has been released by Stoke City | Getty Images

Tranmere Rovers

Retained Cameron Norman, Sam Finley, Harvey Saunders, Josh Davison, Sam Taylor, Josh Williams

Released Tom Davies, Kieron Morris, Chris Merrie, Luke Norris, Connor Wood, Declan Drysdale, Reuben Egan

Extensions activated after meeting contractual obligations Connor Jennings, Omari Patrick

One-year option activated Sol Solomon

Discussions ongoing Luke McGee, Regan Hendry, Lee O’Connor, Jordan Turnbull, Kristian Dennis, Josh Hawkes, Joe Murphy, Brad Walker

Return to parent club Zak Bradshaw, Saidou Khan, Jake Garrett, Sam Mather, Louis Jackson