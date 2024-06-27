Determined to do better: Bognor Regis Town players return with hunger for success
Bognor Regis Town players got their first taste of pre-season training last night (Wednesday) as they were put through their paces in a gruelling session at East Dean FC, and will do so again on Friday.
The intense workouts are specifically crafted to get the Rocks into shape for a spate of summer friendlies before the new league season starts in August.
Blake is running the rule over a number of trialists before putting the finishing touches to assembling his squad after a flurry of player retentions from last season as well as adding midfielders Doug Tuck and Tommy Block to the group.
And the Nyewood Lane manager believes having the core squad in place from last term has helped with the desire already shown by his charges. He said: "There is definitely a feeling of determination within the squad, a hunger to improve on last season and I think that has been helped by being able to keep the players we wanted at the club.
"It's not really a case of unfinished business as we came tenth -- and in reality, should have been a lot higher but for our inconsistency -- but more of, 'look how we played in certain games against top sides and replicate that more often'.
"We are two or maybe three players away from being where we want to be in terms of numbers and we are on course with the options we have to achieve that.
“Training can show you a certain amount but it's when the friendlies start that you can gauge better how trialists would fit in to what we are trying to do.
"We have plenty of opportunity to do that with six games in under a month and we are very confident that come the big kick-off we will be ready for it."
ROCKS PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday 7th July – Littlehampton (away) 3pm
Tuesday 9th July – Moneyfields (away) 7.45pm
Friday 12th July – Pagham (home) 7.45pm
Saturday 20th July – Portsmouth (home) 1pm
Saturday 27th July – Horndean (away) 3pm
Sunday 4th August – Worthing (home) 2pm
*Meanwhile, the Rocks will find out tonight (Thursday 27th) who the club’s main shirt sponsor will be at the sponsorship event at Seasons. Nyewood Lane. *To enter or for more info, email [email protected] or call 01243 862045.
