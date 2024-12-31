Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dom Di Paola ended 2024 delighted with Horsham’s form – and relaxed about the Isthmian Premier table.

The Hornets won their final two matches of a year in which they’ve played 63 games – beating Bognor 2-1 at home on Boxing Day before romping to a 6-0 win at Potters Bar on Saturday.

It was a particularly good Christmas and birthday week for striker Chris Dickson. He took his season’s tally to 16 with one against the Rocks and a treble, on the day he turned 40, at Potters Bar on Saturday.

Chris Dickson and Horsham fans after his hat-trick - on his 40th birthday | Picture: John Lines

James Hammond was also on target against Bognor in a game in which Danny Barker was sent off late on, while Ola Ogunwamide, Charlie Hester-Cook and Hammond also scored against Potters and Lewis Carey saved a penalty.

Boss Di Paola was delighted with both results, which left them sixth in the table.

"Against Bognor we were really, really comfortable in general and probably should have been more than 2-0 up before they rallied,” he said. "And on Saturday at Potters Bar we were excellent – it was one of those days where the boys really turned up and everything came right.

"We’re in a good position in the league but I’m not too bothered about the table.”

Di Paola paid tribute to Dickson, who continues to belie his age and has now scored seven in his past five games – including two hat-tricks.

The manager said: “He’s amazing – he’s a good example to any player of how you can have a long career. He keeps himself in great shape.”

Horsham’s hectic schedule has been well-chronicled but after 96 games in 18 months, you won’t hear Di Paola suggesting there should be fewer competitions for teams at their level.

"It just happens we’ve done well last season and this in the FA Cup, Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup.

"Normally you might have a run but we’ve done it two years in a row in all three. And in terms of games played, we’re ahead of where we were at this stage last season. Hopefully that will mean more free Tuesday nights later on.”

Horsham go to Dover on New Year’s Day, host Carshalton Saturday and go to Worthing in the SSC on Tuesday.