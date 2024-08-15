Di Paola happy after Horsham beat Chichester City to put Hastings loss behind them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominic Di Paola is content with Horsham’s start to the new Isthmian Premier season after they grabbed a late winner against Chichester City to recover from a first-day defeat at Hastings.

The Hornets boss felt his side were unlucky to lose 2-0 at the Pilot Field on Saturday – but said their fortunes evened out when they scored a late winner to see off City 2-1 on Tuesday night.

At Hastings, Davide Rodari put the hosts ahead with what Di Paola felt was a softly awarded penalty – then after James Hammond missed a Hornets penalty a late second goal sealed Horsham’s fate.

All smiles on Tuersday night as Horsham beat Chichester City thanks to a late Chris Dickson winner | Picture: John Lines

At home to Chi, Charlie Hester-Cook’s early opener was canclled out by Jimmy Wild but new striker Chris Dickson popped up for an 87th minute winner.

Di Paola said: “Against Chichester, we couldn’t put it to bed. At 1-0 up, it’s a cliche but the opposition always has a chance. But credit to the boys, they kept going and got the winner that I felt we deserved.

“I think it evened out our bad luck from Saturday, when we the dominant side for quite a while on a boiling hot day and a tricky pitch.

Horsham in action in their opening game at Hastings | Picture by John Lines

"We had a soft penalty given against us but worked hard to get an equaliser, then our heads dropped a bit when we missed a penalty. Then of course you’re attacking and looking to equalise and you can be open to conceding another.

"But I wasn’t too disheartened. It’s early days and there’s more to come from us.”

Horsham host Potters Bar in their next league game on Saturday with Di Paola saying they are ‘pretty much done’ in terms of this season’s squad.

The latest addition, confirmed late last week, is experienced midfielder Tom Beere, 29, who has featured regularly in the Hornets’ pre-season schedule.

Beere has played for AFC Wimbledon in the EFL and served Tonbridge Angels and Carshalton Athletic.

Beere said: “Dom’s seen what I can do, in training and in matches, and he’s obviously seen something he’s liked, which I’m glad he has!”

Di Paola said: “He's experienced, a good passer, and he's done some good stuff in pre-season. I tried to sign him last summer and he opted to go to Carshalton. I'm hoping the fitter he gets, the sharper he gets."